Sucralose Market to Reach $5.93 Billion by 2030 with 6% CAGR

Sucralose Market Report Sucralose Market Report Sucralose Market Report

The Business Research Company’s Sucralose Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sucralose market to surpass $6 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Sugar Substitutes market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $37 billion by 2030, with Sucralose to represent around 16% of the parent market. Within the broader Food And Beverages industry, which is expected to be $9,315 billion by 2030, the Sucralose market is estimated to account for nearly 0.1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Sucralose Market In 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the sucralose market in 2030, valued at $1.9 billion. The market is expected to grow from $1.5 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The steady growth can be attributed to increasing consumer preference for low-calorie and sugar-free food products, rising health awareness regarding obesity and diabetes, expanding demand for artificial sweeteners in the food and beverage industry, growing adoption of sugar substitutes in bakery and processed food applications, strong presence of major food and beverage manufacturers, and continuous product innovation in reduced-sugar formulations across countries such as the USA and Canada.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Sucralose Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the sucralose market in 2030, valued at $1.6 billion. The market is expected to grow from $1.3 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The steady growth can be attributed to rising demand for low-calorie and sugar-free food and beverage products, increasing consumer awareness regarding obesity and diabetes management, expanding use of sucralose in processed foods, bakery, and beverages, strong presence of major food and beverage manufacturers, growing preference for artificial sweeteners in diet and functional products, and continuous product innovation in reduced-sugar formulations across the country.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Sucralose Market In 2030?

The sucralose market is segmented by type into pharmaceutical grade, food grade, and other types. The food-grade market will be the largest segment of the sucralose market, segmented by type, accounting for 72% or $4 billion of the total in 2030. The food grade market will be supported by the increasing adoption of sucralose by food and beverage manufacturers as a low-calorie sweetener, rising consumer preference for sugar-free and reduced-calorie products, growing demand for diet beverages, baked goods, and confectionery products, increasing health awareness related to obesity and diabetes, expanding use in functional foods and nutraceutical formulations, and continuous product innovation by food companies to develop healthier alternatives.

The sucralose market is segmented by form into granular, powder, and liquid. The powder market will be the largest segment of the sucralose market segmented by form, accounting for 51% or $3 billion of the total in 2030. The powder market will be supported by the increasing adoption of sucralose by food and beverage manufacturers for low-calorie formulations, rising demand for sugar substitutes in bakery and confectionery products, growing consumer preference for reduced-sugar and diabetic-friendly foods, ease of blending and stability of powder form in processed food applications, expanding use in dietary supplements and functional foods, and strong demand from beverage and tabletop sweetener manufacturers.

The sucralose market is segmented by application into beverage, bakery, confectionary, dairy products, frozen foods, and other applications. The beverage market will be the largest segment of the sucralose market segmented by application, accounting for 35% or $2 billion of the total in 2030. The beverage market will be supported by the increasing adoption of sucralose by manufacturers seeking low-calorie and sugar-free alternatives, rising consumer preference for healthier and diet-friendly drinks, growing demand for functional and flavored beverages, advancements in sweetener formulation technologies, expanding use in ready-to-drink and packaged beverages, and supportive regulatory frameworks encouraging the use of non-nutritive sweeteners.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Sucralose Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the sucralose market leading up to 2030 is 6%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Sucralose Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global sucralose market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape product formulation strategies, regulatory compliance frameworks, and innovation across food, beverage, pharmaceutical, and personal care industries.

Rising Health Consciousness And Demand For Low Calorie Options- the rising health consciousness and demand for low calorie options are expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the sucralose market by 2030. Global consumer health awareness, especially concerns around obesity, diabetes, and sugar related diseases, is prompting increased demand for low calorie alternatives like sucralose. As food and beverage manufacturers reformulate products to reduce sugar without compromising taste, sucralose’s zero calorie profile becomes strategically valuable. As a result, the rising health consciousness and demand for low calorie options are anticipated to contribute approximately 2.8% annual growth to the market.

Regulatory Support For Sugar Reduction Initiatives- The regulatory support for sugar reduction initiatives is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the sucralose market by 2030. Government policies such as sugar taxes, front of pack labeling mandates, and public health campaigns in regions like Latin America, Europe, and Southeast Asia are pushing manufacturers to cut sucrose content. Sucralose is widely accepted by agencies like the U.S. FDA, EFSA, and JECFA, making it a preferred choice to meet regulatory targets. Consequently, regulatory support for sugar reduction initiatives are projected to contribute around 2.5% annual growth to the market.

Expansion Into Pharma, Personal Care And Specialty Applications- The expansion into pharma, personal care and specialty applications is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the sucralose market by 2030. Sucralose’s stability, neutral taste, and non fermentability expand its use beyond food and beverage into pharmaceuticals (e.g., syrups, chewables), personal care, and nutraceuticals. These diversify the demand base and support growth outside traditional soft drinks and confectionery segments. As manufacturers leverage sucralose’s functional benefits, innovation in product lines strengthens market resilience. Therefore, the expansion into pharma, personal care and specialty applications is projected to contribute approximately 2.1% annual growth to the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Sucralose Market in 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the pharmaceutical grade market, the food grade market, and the other types market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $1.5 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing adoption of high-purity ingredients in drug formulation and nutraceuticals, rising consumer demand for safe and clean-label food additives, advancements in extraction and purification technologies, growing integration of bio-based and sustainable raw materials, and expanding application across healthcare, food and beverage, and specialty chemical industries. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on product safety, regulatory compliance, and sustainable sourcing practices, fuelling transformative growth within the broader specialty ingredients and raw materials sector.

The pharmaceutical grade market is projected to grow by $0.4 billion, the food grade market is projected to grow by $1 billion and the other product types market by $0.1 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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