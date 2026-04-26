Kobe Steak Restaurant Mouriya Highlights Kobe Beef Dining for U.S. Travelers Visiting Japan in Spring and Summer 2026

Teppanyaki chef Kobe beef The bronze statue is proof of authenticity Store exterior Store Interior

Kobe Steak Restaurant Mouriya Introduces Kobe Beef Dining Experience for American Travelers Planning Spring and Summer 2026 Travel to Japan

KOBE, HYOGO, JAPAN, April 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kobe Steak Restaurant Mouriya , a long-established restaurant serving Kobe beef in Kobe for more than 140 years, has announced updated information for international travelers planning visits to Japan during the spring and summer of 2026.The Kansai region, encompassing Osaka, Kyoto, and Kobe, remains one of the most commonly traveled routes for visitors to Japan. Within this region, Kobe is known as the origin of Kobe beef and is often included in itineraries focused on regional food culture.Travel demand to Japan typically increases during cherry blossom season through early summer, with many visitors seeking locally rooted dining experiences. Kobe continues to attract travelers interested in experiencing Kobe beef in its place of origin.At Mouriya, A5-grade Kobe beef is prepared by chefs on teppanyaki grills in front of guests. The restaurant offers a dining setting that reflects the style of traditional Kobe steakhouses while accommodating international visitors.According to the restaurant, reservations arranged through hotels in Kobe, Osaka, and Kyoto, as well as through its official website, have shown steady growth. Advance reservations are recommended, particularly during peak travel periods.Recent travel trends suggest that visitors are placing greater importance on experiences connected to specific regions, including local cuisine and food culture.As a restaurant specializing in Kobe beef, Mouriya continues to provide dining experiences centered on this regional specialty for guests visiting Kobe.About Kobe Steak Restaurant MouriyaFounded more than 140 years ago in Kobe, Kobe Steak Restaurant Mouriya operates multiple locations and specializes in Kobe beef. The restaurant serves both domestic and international guests and focuses on maintaining consistent quality and service.Restaurant InformationName: MouriyaLocations: 5 restaurants in Sannomiya (Kobe), 1 in Gion (Kyoto)Cuisine: Teppanyaki / SteakhouseOfficial Website: https://www.mouriya.co.jp/en/

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