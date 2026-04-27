Portfolio-first ATS for startups, small HR agencies to hire right people faster

HuntYourTribe launches lightweight ATS for startups, small HR agencies, powered by portfolios and AI hiring signals, making resumes and ATS scores obsolete

HuntYourTribe makes you wonder why hiring wasn't done this way all along. The portfolio-first with AI-assisted signals approach is smart, the product is clean, the team is obsessed to simplify hiring” — Umar Lateef, Co-Founder, Earlybird

CHENNAI, INDIA, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HuntYourTribe , an AI-powered Applicant Tracking System (ATS), streamlines applicant intake, stage management, outreach, collaboration, and reporting across the hiring workflow.The platform enables candidates to apply through interactive portfolios that showcase real skills, projects, deliverables, case studies, and writing. It also allows recruiters to define custom evaluation criteria and filter candidates using meaningful signals—helping teams shortlist higher-quality talent faster with AI assistance.Why we are building HuntYourTribe?On Recruitment side,Most ATS platforms today are bloated, expensive, and built for SMBs and enterprises. As a result, startups and small HR agencies are forced to rely on email inboxes, spreadsheets, and disconnected tools to manage hiring.On Candidate side,Most hiring signals are lost the moment candidates are asked to compress years of work into a two-page resume.What actually matters gets buried:1. The crises they handled under pressure — never told2. Scaling a system from 2 servers to 100+ — reduced to a line3. Years of decisions, trade-offs, and failures — compressed away4. The “why” behind their work — missing entirelyWhat Sets HuntYourTribe Apart?On Recruitment side,HuntYourTribe is offers a clean, lightweight hiring operating system designed specifically for startups and lean HR teams, with powerful AI assistance at its core.On Candidate side,With a portfolio-first approach, candidates can express their full journey—sharing real work, context, and outcomes with research docs, blogs, pdfs, so recruiters can evaluate them through richer, more meaningful signalsCore features1. Portfolio-first applicationsCandidates present their work through an in-built portfolio builder, attaching case studies, research documents, blogs, and more, similar to a personal website. This enables them to showcase richer signals about their past work, side projects, and real-world contributions.2. AI-driven signalsInstead of relying on generic prompts "Show me best frontend engineers" which mostly leads to hallucinations , you can define up to 10 custom criteria signals that reflect on what and how you want to evaluate candidates. HuntYourTribe’s AI not only scores each applicant against these signals but also provides clear summaries explaining the reasoning behind every score.3. Stage managementManage candidates through predefined stages such as “Shortlisted,” “Ready for Interview,” “Hired,” and “Rejected,” with the flexibility to add custom stages tailored to your hiring workflow.4. CollaborationInvite internal and external stakeholders at both the job and organization level, with unlimited seats. Designed for seamless collaboration between HR teams, hiring managers, and clients, making it easy for agencies to share and review candidate profiles.5. Email and chat messagingReach out to candidates through email and real-time chat. Recruiters can initiate conversations, and candidates can respond directly via their portfolio dashboard. Keeping all communication in one place.5. Career site builderBuild your employer brand and attract quality candidates with authenticity with by customising your Careers Page.6. Flat-fee pricing No per-seat charges. A simple flat fee, with the option to top up AI credits as needed."We built HuntYourTribe because we saw how broken startup hiring was - great candidates weregetting filtered out by systems designed for a different era," said Kathir Valavan , Co-Founder,HuntYourTribe. "Our platform flips the script: let your work do the talking.""The future of hiring isn't about who writes the best resume - it's about who can actually deliver,"added Ramit Koul, Co-Founder, HuntYourTribe. "We're giving startups the tools to hire withclarity and confidence."About the Team,Kathir has worked in 2 successful startups from India. Technology leader, built and scaled product to millions of users from scratch.Ramit, Startup enthusiast, previously built AINave, venturing into his second one.HuntYourTribe is actively shaping its product with initial paying customers, onboarding early-stage startups, lean HR teams, and agencies, while scaling the platform to meet growing global demand.

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