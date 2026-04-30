iQPS to Exhibit at USGIF GEOINT Symposium 2026 Featuring SAR Satellite Imagery

CHUO-KU, FUKUOKA, JAPAN, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Institute for Q-shu Pioneers of Space, Inc. (Japan, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka, Representative Director, President & CEO: Shunsuke Onishi, hereinafter “iQPS”), a Japan-based Earth imaging company which develops, manufactures, and operates world-class Small SAR (*1) satellites, will exhibit at the GEOINT Symposium 2026 hosted by the United States Geospatial Intelligence Foundation (USGIF).

Event Details

Symposium name: USGIF GEOINT 2026 SYMPOSIUM

Official Website: https://usgif.org/

Dates: May 3 (Sun) – May 6 (Wed), 2026

Venue: Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center (Aurora, Colorado, USA)

Booth: #2210

Organizer: United States Geospatial Intelligence Foundation (USGIF)

Registration: https://usgif.org/symposium-2026-registration/

A 10% discount on registration fees is available using the code “USGIFTEN26” via the following link: https://i.snoball.it/p/2BeFqzpb/e/12

The United States Geospatial Intelligence Foundation (USGIF) GEOINT Symposium is one of the largest gatherings of geospatial intelligence (GEOINT) professionals in the United States, promoting the advancement and adoption of geospatial technologies across industry, academia, government, and professional organizations. Following the previous year, iQPS will also exhibit at the symposium and present applications of Earth Observation enabled by SAR satellite data. At Booth #2210, an overview will be provided of iQPS’s vision and the Near Real-Time Data Provisioning Service realized through the QPS-SAR Constellation(*2).

＜ About the “QPS-SAR Project”＞

iQPS has developed a deployable large antenna (patented) that is compact and lightweight yet capable of transmitting powerful radio waves. This innovation enabled the development of the high-resolution Small SAR Satellite “QPS-SAR,” achieving one-twentieth the mass and one-hundredth the cost of conventional SAR satellites. QPS-SAR delivers world-class commercial SAR performance with a 46 cm resolution. Currently, nine commercial satellites are in operation, with plans to deploy 24 satellites by the end of May 2028 and build a 36-satellite constellation by 2030. The goal is to enable Near Real-Time Earth observation almost anywhere in the world at intervals of approximately 10 minutes. The resulting data is expected to have wide-ranging applications in disaster prevention and mitigation, infrastructure monitoring, and security, as well as integration with climate, market, and economic data, attracting global attention.

Further details are available in the promotional video: https://youtu.be/M_fttzYeKg8

＜About QPS, Inc. ＞

Founded in 2005 in Fukuoka, Japan, iQPS is a space development company. The name “QPS” stands for “Q-shu Pioneers of Space,” reflecting the company’s mission to pioneer the space industry and contribute to the advancement of Japan’s and the global space sector from Kyushu, a region in southwestern Japan. Based on small satellite technologies developed at Kyushu University, iQPS brings together emeritus professors with pioneering experience in satellite development and space debris initiatives, along with young engineers and entrepreneurs to advance space technology development. The company is supported by more than 25 partner companies across Japan, primarily in northern Kyushu, which have cultivated and passed down space technologies since its founding.

＜Inquiry to iQPS＞

For more information about our SAR satellite data, please refer to the official iQPS website: https://i-qps.net/en/

(*1)SAR (Synthetic Aperture Radar): Radar technology that uses radio waves to generate images of the Earth’s surface, capable of observing through clouds and volcanic ash, day and night. (*2)Constellation: A system that enables high-frequency Earth observation using multiple satellites. (A “constellation” refers to a “cluster of stars.”)

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