Judge Sentences Treyvon Battle for 2017 New Haven Murder and Assault

(New Haven, CT) - New Haven Judicial District State’s Attorney John P. Doyle, Jr. announced today that the Honorable Maureen M. Keegan on April 22, 2026 sentenced Treyvon Battle, age 35, of Hamden, to 80 years in prison for the 2017 fatal shooting of Norman Boone in New Haven, which also resulted in the wounding of Garian Suggs.

A jury in New Haven Superior Court on January 28, 2026 found Battle guilty of the crime of Murder, in violation of Connecticut General Statutes § 53a-54a, Assault in the First Degree, in violation of Connecticut General Statutes § 53a-59(a)(5), Criminal Possession of a Firearm, in violation of Connecticut General Statutes § 53a-217(a)(1), and Carrying a Pistol without a Permit, in violation of Connecticut General Statutes § 29-35(a).

According to evidence introduced at trial, on May 27, 2017, the defendant shot Suggs and Boone on Dickerman Street in New Haven. Suggs suffered a gunshot wound to the neck and later recovered. Boone was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment but later succumbed to his injuries.

State’s Attorney Doyle would like to extend his gratitude to the New Haven Police Department, whose detectives and officers diligently investigated this case for five years before the arrest of the defendant in 2022, the New Haven Offices of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). The State of Connecticut Division of Scientific Services (DSS) offered invaluable assistance in analysis of evidence.

The case was prosecuted by Supervisory Assistant State’s Attorney Seth R. Garbarsky and Supervisory Assistant State’s Attorney Melissa R. Holmes, who were assisted by Inspector Michael Mastropetre.