Law Office of Jason M. Hatfield Announces Selection of Jason Hatfield for Arkansas Trial Lawyers Association’s 2026 Roxanne Wilson Award

Eureka Springs, Arkansas – The Law Office of Jason M. Hatfield announced that attorney Jason M. Hatfield has been selected by the Arkansas Trial Lawyers Association (ATLA) to receive the organization’s 2026 Roxanne Wilson Award, an honor given to attorneys who demonstrate skills, ethics, and a sustained commitment to advancing and protecting the rights of individuals and the American justice system.

The Roxanne Wilson Award is presented to Arkansas attorneys whose work reflects consistent advocacy for ordinary citizens in and out of the courtroom. According to the ATLA, recipients are selected by the association’s Awards Committee, composed of peers from across the state, in recognition of their professional conduct and public service.

Hatfield was also recently involved in a high-profile case that resulted in a $11.4 million jury verdict. The case revealed how vulnerable families were exploited and recruited for attorney-client services at funeral homes. The outcome of this case revealed the civil conspiracy and violations under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO).

In addition to his trial work, Hatfield has been an active voice in policy discussions at the Arkansas Legislature. He has testified before lawmakers on workers’ compensation bills, offering perspective on how proposed statutory changes may affect injured workers and the courts that interpret the law. His appearances have centered on access to benefits, workplace safety incentives, and the practical impact of legal reforms on families across the state.

Finally, he has also been a regular volunteer with Habitat for Humanity, working on construction sites and participating in the organization’s outreach efforts. He has also served on a Habitat for Humanity Selection Committee, helping review applications from families seeking safe, stable housing.

“I am deeply grateful for this recognition from my colleagues,” Jason Hatfield said. “It reflects years of hard work by our team on behalf of this community, and I am honored to stand alongside so many attorneys who are committed to helping Arkansas families in difficult times.”

At the Law Office of Jason M. Hatfield, P.A., we are seasoned veterans of the Arkansas legal system. We have families who are proud to live, work, and play in Northwest Arkansas – from Fayetteville to Bentonville.

Law Office of Jason M. Hatfield, P.A.

1025 E Don Tyson Pkwy Springdale, AR 72764

(479) 888-4789

https://www.jhatfieldlaw.com/

Press Contact : Jason Hatfield

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

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