Comer Announces Full Committee Markup of Legislation to Protect Taxpayer Dollars and Root Out Rampant Fraud in Federal Programs

WASHINGTON—Today, House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) announced a markup will take place on Wednesday, April 29 at 10:00am ET to consider a series of legislation aimed at protecting taxpayer funds and combating rampant fraud and improper payments in federal programs. The Government Accountability Office (GAO) estimates that between $233 billion and $521 billion is lost annually due to fraud specifically. Additionally, the Committee has exposed widespread fraud in Minnesota and California with state administered, federally funded programs. Chairman Comer has recently introduced legislation, along with members of the Oversight Committee, that implements long-overdue fraud-prevention measures that will strengthen the federal payment system, establish permanent government-wide anti-fraud investigative resources, improve agency financial management and program integrity, and ultimately safeguard taxpayer funds.

“Let’s be clear: fraud in federal programs has gone unchecked for far too long. The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee has acted swiftly to expose widespread theft of taxpayer funds, working alongside the Trump Administration to crack down on fraud and hold fraudsters accountable nationwide. Our oversight has exposed how fraudsters in Minnesota stole taxpayer dollars meant to feed children, support autistic kids, and house low-income seniors and Americans with disabilities. We are now moving to pass strong legislative reforms to stop fraudulent payments before they go out the door and ensure taxpayer-funded programs are working as intended for the American people. The Oversight Committee is delivering on its mission to root out waste and fraud and advance real reforms to stop it from happening again,” said Chairman Comer.

WHAT: Full Committee Markup

H.R. 8463, Pre-Payment Fraud Prevention and Treasury Data Access Act: This billstrengthens the federal government’s financial oversight and controls by directing the U.S. Treasury to work with agencies to verify payment and payee information before payments go out the door. It expands tools like the U.S. Treasury’s Do Not Pay system and ensuring federal agencies have better access to accurate data to identify improper and fraudulent payments.

H.R. 8464, Stopping Fraudulent Payments Act: The legislation tackles the widespread “pay and chase” problem by preventing federal agencies from making payments when an agency has determined there is an elevated risk of fraud or the payment is likely to be improper. The bill also gives the U.S. Treasury new authority to return payment requests to agencies if they appear to be at risk for fraud. These reforms shift agency actions from recovery to prevention which protects taxpayer dollars.

H.R. 8312, Fraud Prevention and Accountability Act of 2025: The bill establishes a permanent Inspector General for Fraud, Accountability, and Recovery (IGFAR) within the U.S. Treasury to assume and expand the data analytics and investigative functions of the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee after 2028. The bill strengthens Treasury’s Fiscal Service program integrity role, including administration of the Do Not Pay system and development of a government-wide data analytics platform, and requires data access agreements to support both pre-award fraud prevention and post-award investigative activities.

H.R. 8467, Zeroing Out Monetary Benefits Improperly Expended Act: The bill reforms the Payment Integrity Information Act of 2019 by requiring agencies to conduct more comprehensive and ongoing fraud risk assessments focused on improper payments that result in financial loss to the government. The bill mandates implementation of fraud risk management best practices, including the GAO Fraud Risk Framework, replaces annual improper payment estimates with continuous risk-based controls such as use of the Do Not Pay system prior to award decisions, requires agencies to estimate financial losses from improper payments, and increases coordination among agencies, Inspectors General, and the U.S. Treasury through annual meetings.

H.R. 8428, Federal Fraud Prevention Workforce Training Act: The bill requires the U.S. Treasury, in coordination with the Office of Management and Budget and the Office of Personnel Management, to establish a government-wide training program to ensure the federal workforce can identify fraud risks, implement anti-fraud best practices, and utilize Treasury tools such as the Do Not Pay system. The training program is also made available to State and local governments administering federally funded programs.

H.R. 8466, Taxpayer Resources Used in Emergencies (TRUE) Accountability Act: The bill requires the Office of Management and Budget to issue guidance for agency internal control plans for use during future emergency spending. It requires agencies to incorporate GAO improper payment and fraud risk frameworks, conduct risk assessments, and implement real-time, data-driven payment monitoring techniques in emergency response programs.

H.R. 8340, Taxpayer Funds Oversight and Accountability Act of 2025: The bill clarifies agency Chief Financial Officers’ responsibilities over financial performance, internal controls, and financial reporting, including implementation of financial management plans issued by the Office of Management and Budget. It requires regular updates on plan implementation, authorizes Deputy CFOs to serve as acting CFOs during vacancies, removes Vacancy Act limitations, and requires agencies to establish and annually assess internal accounting and administrative controls aligned with reporting obligations and improper payment assessments.

H.R. 1755, Timely and Accurate Benefits Act of 2025: The bill requires the U.S. Treasury to make the Do Not Pay system available to States administering federally funded programs for eligibility determinations and payment verification. The bill conditions receipt of federal funds on States developing and maintaining plans to ensure access to necessary data systems for identity verification, financial and household eligibility checks, and payment validation, and requires States to identify and address gaps in their verification capabilities.

H.R. 8107, Government Audit and Accountability of Federally Funded State-Administered Programs Act of 2025: The bill directs the Comptroller General to produce a recurring “High Risk List” identifying federally funded State-administered programs most vulnerable to waste, fraud, and abuse, including comparative analysis across States to identify trends and high-risk administrative practices.

Postal Naming bills to be considered en bloc.

DATE: Wednesday, April 29, 2026

TIME: 10:00am ET

LOCATION: 2154 Rayburn House Office Building

The markup will be open to the public and press and will be livestreamed online here.