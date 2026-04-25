RCP responds to Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill falling

The Royal College of Physicians (RCP) has responded to news that the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill will not progress any further in its parliamentary journey having concluded its final scheduled debate.

The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill has failed to pass all legislative stages before the conclusion of this parliamentary session. This means it will not become law.

As the bill was a private members bill, it will not carry over to the next parliamentary session.

Responding, Professor Mumtaz Patel said: “The RCP continues to hold a neutral position on assisted dying and neither supports nor opposes a change in the law. If a new, or the same, assisted dying bill is brought to parliament in the next session, the RCP will once again seek to engage at each stage. The ultimate decision on assisted dying rests with society through parliament, but the RCP will ensure that the professional and clinical issues that are integral to legislation, regulation, guidance and safe implementation are raised with parliamentarians so they can be adequately considered.”

The RCP engaged with the bill throughout its progression through the House of Commons and the House of Lords, including RCP president Professor Mumtaz Patel giving evidence to the House of Lords Select Committee.

You can read more about each stage of our engagement here.