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Attorney General James and Governor Hochul Defend Enforcement Actions Against Prediction Markets

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James and Governor Kathy Hochul today released the following statement in response to the federal government’s lawsuit against New York for enforcing the state’s gambling laws in actions against prediction market platforms:  

“Once again, this administration is prioritizing big corporations over consumers and New Yorkers’ best interests. New York’s gambling laws are designed to protect consumers, whether they are placing bets in a prediction market or a casino. When gambling platforms, including prediction markets, violate our laws, we will not hesitate to hold them accountable. We look forward to continuing to defend our laws in court.”  

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Attorney General James and Governor Hochul Defend Enforcement Actions Against Prediction Markets

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