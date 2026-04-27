Sedifly Partners with RadVoice Indonesia to Scale Its Global Education Narrative

Sedifly partners with RadVoice to scale its success stories across Southeast Asia, with 100% of Sedifly's students getting into Global Top 20 colleges.

Excited to be partnering with RadVoice to amplify the impact of our student success stories.” — Joash Lee

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Singapore-based education technology startup Sedifly has partnered with RadVoice Indonesia , a Jakarta-based PR and strategic communication agency, to strengthen its regional visibility as the company expands its presence in the education field. Through this collaboration, RadVoice will support content development and storytelling to strengthen Sedifly’s positioning, while expanding its reach among students preparing for global education opportunities.Sedifly helps students gain admission to top universities in the US and the UK, including Harvard, Stanford, MIT, Oxford, and Cambridge. It is led by a team that has secured over 150 offers at US Top 20 and UK G5 colleges, with more than 30% of these offers from Ivy League schools and Oxbridge. Under its proprietary “Aptitude Cultivation” framework, it has maintained a 100% acceptance rate where its students got into at least one of their top five college choices, all Global Top 20 universities.“As more students seek to study abroad, the need for clearer and more credible admissions guidance is greater than ever. Our partnership with RadVoice will help us convey the long-term value we provide," said Mr. Joash Lee , Founder and CEO of Sedifly.The partnership also reflects a broader effort to provide more relevant and accessible information for students and parents navigating the international university application process.How RadVoice Helps Sedifly Strengthen Its PositioningRadVoice translated Sedifly’s business goals into clear media narratives designed to resonate with both regional and international audiences. This approach ensures Sedifly’s story is consistently communicated across platforms, with a stronger emphasis on impact and differentiation within the evolving edtech space."We aim to integrate Sedifly's growth, funding momentum, and student outcomes into a single narrative that goes beyond transactional education services and tell that story to the wider public," said Mr. Randy Mulyanto, RadVoice's Founder and CEO."Education influences people's perspective and future, and we look forward to working closely with Sedifly to share their impact with the world," he added.RadVoice’s Experience and Track RecordRadVoice has experience supporting global education-focused campaigns. In March 2026, the agency facilitated a press conference in Jakarta for Scotland's Robert Gordon University to introduce scholarship opportunities in the UK. Beyond media outreach, RadVoice managed execution and shaped the narrative around access to international education in the Indonesian media.In early 2026, RadVoice supported financial technology storytelling on the international stage. The agency collaborated with the Jakarta-based Amartha Financial to share its story with a global audience through its coverage in CNA Digital, highlighting the role of peer-to-peer lending in supporting micro businesses in Indonesia.RadVoice also collaborated with Belgrave Strategic Communications to successfully lead the publication of a cross-border press release on the Center of Islamic Civilization in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. The campaign secured regional coverage in Malaysia through TVS. RadVoice translated and localised the materials, ensuring cultural relevance while keeping the global context intact, with a narrative centred on cultural heritage, education, and international dialogue.Together, these projects highlight RadVoice’s focus on building narrative clarity for organisations operating across borders, helping them communicate growth, impact, and positioning in a way that resonates with diverse audiences.About SediflySedifly is a global EdTech firm based in Singapore that helps students access top colleges and prepare for their careers through mentorship-driven strategies, academic enrichment, and long-term profile development.About RadVoice IndonesiaRadVoice Indonesia is a Jakarta-based PR and strategic communication agency that helps brands bring their stories to life by shaping narratives, opinions, and presence that get noticed. From strategic content creation and press release distribution to communication strategy, RadVoice helps brands reach the right audiences through compelling content, social media, and tailored communication strategies.

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