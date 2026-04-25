Blue Lagoon Island Launches All-Inclusive Wedding and Event Packages in the Heart of The Bahamas

Blue Lagoon Island — where moments become memories.

NASSAU, BAHAMAS, April 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As destination celebrations continue to reshape the global events landscape, Blue Lagoon Island has introduced a curated collection of all-inclusive wedding and special event packages designed to combine private island exclusivity with streamlined planning and accessible pricing.According to industry reports, destination weddings now account for nearly 20% of all U.S. nuptials with The Bahamas ranking among the top three Caribbean choices. Meanwhile, corporate event planners are reimagining gatherings in more intimate, nature-focused settings that foster connection and creativity.Located just minutes from Nassau, Blue Lagoon Island offers a breathtaking tropical setting paired with professional coordination, customizable catering and a variety of unique venues. From intimate beach ceremonies to large-scale celebrations, the island serves as a blank canvas for unforgettable events.Wedding Packages Starting Under $2,000Blue Lagoon Island’s wedding packages range from elegant beachfront ceremonies to one-of-a-kind dolphin swim weddings, allowing couples to say “I do” in extraordinary settings. Packages include essentials such as ceremony setup, officiant services, photography, floral arrangements and marriage license filing with pricing starting from under $2,000 plus VAT. Enhancements including champagne toasts, wedding cakes, décor upgrades and VIP beach experiences allow couples to personalize their celebration.For couples seeking a truly distinctive experience, the Dolphin Swim Wedding offers a private ceremony alongside dolphins in the island’s crystal-clear lagoon, creating a deeply unique moment.“Couples today are prioritizing experiences that feel intimate, meaningful and effortless,” said Charmaine Moss-Albury, Sales and Marketing Manager at Blue Lagoon Island. “Our goal is to remove the complexity from destination planning while delivering something truly extraordinary with a private island setting, transparent pricing and a dedicated team that brings each couple’s vision to life.”Celebrations and Corporate Events, ReimaginedBeyond weddings, Blue Lagoon Island hosts birthdays, anniversaries, corporate events, concerts and themed celebrations for groups of all sizes. With the capacity to accommodate intimate gatherings or large-scale daytime and evening events, the island features a variety of venues including palm-lined coves, beachfront lounges, elevated terraces and a modern dining pavilion.Customized catering menus showcase Bahamian and international flavors, from casual island feasts to elevated multi-course dining, complemented by flexible beverage packages and curated bar options.Blue Lagoon Island’s dedicated events team works closely with clients and planners to execute every detail, from setup and staffing to guest transportation and on-island logistics. Optional activities such as dolphin encounters, beach games and live entertainment further elevate the guest experience.By combining natural beauty, professional planning support and flexible event design, Blue Lagoon Island is positioning itself as a premier private island venue for both personal milestones and corporate gatherings in The Bahamas.For more information or to begin planning an event, visit bahamasbluelagoon.com or contact sales@dolphinencounters.com.About Blue Lagoon IslandBlue Lagoon Island inspires and engages guests to learn more about marine animals and to preserve and protect the extraordinary ocean environment through educational, sustainable, interactive and authentic Bahamian experiences. The island offers encounters with native dolphins, stingrays and nurse sharks as well as California sea lions, among many educational activities including eco-nature walking tours that feature beautiful beaches and native flora and fauna.Blue Lagoon Island stands at the forefront of animal care and environmental stewardship in The Bahamas. As the first facility in the country to achieve certification from the American Humane Conservation program, it proudly maintains its Humane Certified status with reaccreditation earned in March 2024. The island is also accredited by the Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums and holds membership in the International Marine Animal Trainers’ Association (IMATA). Celebrated for its innovative educational programs, Blue Lagoon Island is a recipient of the prestigious Bahamian Cacique Award and a proud member of the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) and Travelife, demonstrating its dedication to sustainable tourism and conservation.For more information, visit dolphinencounters.com.

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