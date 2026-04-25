Public Information Meeting for Replacement and Removal of Retaining Walls in Eastern Connecticut

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) will conduct a virtual public information meeting concerning the removal of retaining wall 108-012-001 on Route 12 (near Route 14) in Plainfield, replacement of retaining wall 112-017-001 on Route 17 (near Wilcox Hill Road) in Portland, and removal of retaining wall 163-203-001 on Route 203 (near Jerusalem Road) in Windham on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at 6:30 p.m.

The public information meeting is being held to provide the public and local community the opportunity to offer comments or ask questions regarding the proposed project. The meeting will take place on Zoom, and registration is required. A question and answer (Q&A) session will immediately follow the presentation, which will be recorded. For instructions on accessing the meeting and ways to provide comments and ask questions, please visit portal.ct.gov/DOTProject0172-0529.

“This project will ensure the continuation of safety on these roadways by addressing the declining quality of the current walls with a replacement or removal,” said Connecticut Department of Transportation Project Manager Francisco Fadul. “We encourage the public to attend this meeting to share their feedback with the CTDOT project team to incorporate into the design.”

Right-of-way impacts associated with the proposed project include slope easements, partial acquisitions, and temporary construction easements.

Construction is anticipated to begin spring 2028 based on the availability of funding, acquisition of rights of way, and approval of permits. The estimated construction cost for this project is approximately $4 million. This project is anticipated to be undertaken with 100% state funds.

Individuals with limited internet access can listen to the meeting by calling (877) 853-5257 and enter Meeting ID 845 7681 6802. Individuals with hearing and/or speech disabilities may dial 711 for Telecommunications Relay Services (TRS). Individuals with limited internet access may also request that project information be mailed to them within one week by contacting Francisco Fadul at Francisco.Fadul@ct.gov or (860) 594-2078.

Language assistance may be requested by contacting the CTDOT Language Assistance Call Line (860) 594-2109. Requests should be made at least five business days prior to the meeting. Language assistance is provided at no cost to the public and efforts will be made to respond to timely requests for assistance.

Non-English language closed captioning will be available on Zoom. The recording will also be posted following the meeting in CTDOT’s public meeting playlist at portal.ct.gov/ctdotVPIMarchive.

Members of the public can submit comments and questions during the two-week public comment period following the meeting. Please submit comments and questions by Wednesday, June 10, 2026, to DOTProject0172-0529@ct.gov, (860) 594-2020, or Francisco Fadul at Francisco.Fadul@ct.gov or (860) 594-2078. Please reference the respective town and Project No. 0172-0529 in the email or voicemail.