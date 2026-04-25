CTDOT Plans to Improve Safety and Traffic Operations in Waterbury

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) is developing plans to improve safety and traffic operations on the Route 8 Southbound Interchange 30D off-ramp, as well as West Main Street in Waterbury. This is an independent project identified as part of the New Mix Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) Study for the replacement of the I-84/Route 8 Interchange, also known as the “Mixmaster.”

This project proposes relocating Route 8 Southbound Interchange 30D off-ramp and providing intersection traffic control and lane configuration improvements, to improve safety and traffic operations. The proposed relocated off-ramp terminus would be located opposite Robbins Street at Watertown Avenue, approximately 750 feet north of West Main Street. Watertown Avenue would also be converted to a bi-directional roadway. Bridges No. 01715 and No. 01714, which currently carry Route 8 and the Exit 30D off-ramp respectively, over Watertown Avenue Northbound, would be removed as part of this project.

In addition, the project proposes geometric and operational improvements on West Main Street, including the installation of a new traffic signal at the intersection with Highland Avenue.

The project design is anticipated to be completed in the spring of 2029, with construction anticipated to start in the fall of 2029, assuming acceptance of the project, availability of funding, receipt of any required right-of-way, and environmental permits. This project will be undertaken with 80% Federal and 20% State funds.

It is the CTDOT's policy to keep the public informed and involved when such projects are undertaken. It is important that the community share its feedback with the CTDOT project team to assist in the project's development. If anyone has any questions or comments on this project, contact the Project Manager, Jonathan M. Dean, P.E., at (860) 594-3211 or by email at Jonathan.Dean@ct.gov. Please make reference to State Project No. 0151-0344.