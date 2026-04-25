Governor Lamont Announces Marcia LaFemina Receives the 2026 Connecticut Workforce Champion Award

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that Marcia LaFemina, president of Penn Globe and leader of MATCH (Manufacturing Alliance for Community Training and Hire), has been selected as the recipient of the 2026 Connecticut Workforce Champion Award for her exceptional leadership in advancing the state’s manufacturing sector and expanding equitable workforce opportunities.

“Marcia LaFemina represents the very best of Connecticut’s manufacturing leadership,” Governor Lamont said. “Through her work at Penn Globe and MATCH, she is preserving a proud legacy of American manufacturing while building modern, inclusive pathways into good-paying careers. Her commitment to innovation, community, and workforce development is helping ensure our state remains competitive and resilient.”

Under LaFemina’s leadership, Penn Globe – one of the nation’s oldest and most respected lighting manufacturers – has continued to evolve, blending advanced technology with a deep-rooted commitment to craftsmanship, sustainability, and local economic growth. At the same time, her leadership of MATCH has redefined how employers can engage in workforce development.

MATCH is a nationally recognized model that creates pathways to self-sustaining careers in manufacturing for individuals facing barriers to employment in Greater New Haven. Through hands-on training, bilingual instruction, paid learning opportunities, and comprehensive wraparound supports, the program connects residents to meaningful employment while helping manufacturers meet workforce demands.

“Marcia’s leadership exemplifies what it means to build a workforce system that works for everyone,” Connecticut Chief Workforce Officer Kelli-Marie Vallieres said. “She has created a model where industry, community, and training are fully aligned – expanding access to opportunity while strengthening our manufacturing talent pipeline. MATCH is proof that when we invest in people, we drive both economic growth and community impact.”

LaFemina has championed inclusive hiring practices and innovative training models that prioritize women, parents, young adults, residents of color, returning citizens, and individuals who are unemployed or underemployed. MATCH’s unique approach integrates contract manufacturing with workforce training, reinvesting revenue into supportive services such as transportation, financial literacy, flexible scheduling, and continued education.

Governor Lamont’s proclamation highlights LaFemina’s unique ability to bridge industry leadership with community impact, demonstrating how employers can play a central role in building a more inclusive and future-ready workforce.