Governor Katie Hobbs Appoints Aydin-Kane Vo to Arizona Board of Regents

Today, Governor Katie Hobbs announced the appointment of student Aydin-Kane Vo to the Arizona Board of Regents (ABOR).

“I’m proud to appoint Aydin as a Student Regent to the Arizona Board of Regents,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “Aydin is an outstanding student who is committed to ensuring all students have access to transformative education opportunities. Aydin has mentored, coached, and supported many students and will be an excellent voice for Arizona students on the Board.”

“It is a tremendous honor to be appointed by Governor Hobbs to serve Arizona's students,” said Student Regent Aydin Vo. “I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to work with the Board and represent the voices of every student who calls our three universities home.”

Vo will replace Student Regent Jadyn Fisher, a student at Northern Arizona University, who will conclude her two-year term on the Board at the end of June. Regent Vo will join Regent Felipe Garcia (University of Arizona) as the second student representative on the Board. Student regents serve a two-year term.

Aydin Vo

Aydin is pursuing a Master of Science and Ph.D. in Biomedical Engineering at Arizona State University (ASU), from which he earned a Bachelor of Science in Engineering and graduated Summa Cum Laude. As an undergraduate student, he served as Senator and Chairman of Government Operations for ASU’s Student Government. As a Graduate Research and Training Fellow at ASU’s Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering, Aydin helps teach engineering students, providing mentorship and support with their coursework. His leadership and dedication have been recognized with several awards including ASU’s Moeur Award (for academic excellence) and Outstanding Teaching Assistant Award.