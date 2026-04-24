World Book Day: Reading as a Foundation of Critical Thinking and Cultural Identity

SLOVENIA, April 24 - In the latest episode of the GOVSI podcast, State Secretary Vesna Humar emphasised that books are not only a source of knowledge, but also a space for imagination, reflection, and personal growth. In her view, reading is not a passive activity, but an active process of creating inner worlds that strengthens our ability to understand complex social issues.

Particular emphasis was placed on the role of reading in developing critical thinking, especially among young people. In a time of fast and often superficial information, reading longer and more demanding texts enables deeper understanding and greater resilience to disinformation.

Slovenia ranks among the more successful countries in the region in terms of the share of readers. According to a 2024 survey, 58% of the population read at least one book in Slovenian in the past year. Nevertheless, maintaining reading habits remains a challenge, particularly among young adults, when other life responsibilities often take priority.

Modern technologies significantly contribute to the accessibility of books. The development of e-books, audiobooks, and digital platforms such as Cobiss Ela opens up new opportunities to promote reading culture and bring books closer to a wider audience.

The year 2026 is dedicated to poet Srečko Kosovel and writer Zofka Kveder, further underlining the importance of literature for Slovenia’s cultural identity. Such commemorations strengthen awareness of the country’s rich literary heritage and encourage reflection on contemporary social issues, including the role of women in literature.

Books also remain a key link for Slovenians living abroad. Access to modern Slovenian content, especially in digital form, is essential for preserving language, culture, and a sense of belonging.

On World Book Day, the message is clear: reading is not just a personal choice, but an investment in knowledge, culture, and the future of society.

You are invited to listen to the conversation on all major podcast platforms and on the YouTube channel of the Government of the Republic of Slovenia.