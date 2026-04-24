Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,155 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,262 in the last 365 days.

A celebration of books: World Book and Copyright Day

SLOVENIA, April 24 - World Book and Copyright Day has been celebrated on 23 April since 1995. It is dedicated to promoting reading, while also encouraging people, especially young people, to discover the pleasures of reading and to develop respect for the works of authors who have contributed to the cultural progress of humanity.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

A celebration of books: World Book and Copyright Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.