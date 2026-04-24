A celebration of books: World Book and Copyright Day

SLOVENIA, April 24 - World Book and Copyright Day has been celebrated on 23 April since 1995. It is dedicated to promoting reading, while also encouraging people, especially young people, to discover the pleasures of reading and to develop respect for the works of authors who have contributed to the cultural progress of humanity.

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