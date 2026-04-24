24 April, Slovenian No Food Waste Day
SLOVENIA, April 24 - The initiative addresses individuals, organisations, and institutions, encouraging efforts to become more deliberate in purchasing, consuming, and storing food. Through simple changes, we can contribute to more efficient food management and to reducing the amount of discarded food.
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