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24 April, Slovenian No Food Waste Day

SLOVENIA, April 24 - The initiative addresses individuals, organisations, and institutions, encouraging efforts to become more deliberate in purchasing, consuming, and storing food. Through simple changes, we can contribute to more efficient food management and to reducing the amount of discarded food.

More at Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia

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24 April, Slovenian No Food Waste Day

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