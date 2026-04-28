D.L. Crager and Dr. Shelly Crager are recognized with multiple awards at The BookFest® Awards Spring 2026

Battle In The Bedroom: The 4 Stages of Intimacy and Marriage Guarding the Past The BookFest Awards Honorable Mention The BookFest Third Place Award The BookFest Spring 2026

The BookFest recognizes and promotes excellence in literature and elevates authors and creatives who contribute outstanding work to the literary world.

We are honored to be recognized for the hard work and dedication that went into creating Battle in the Bedroom: The Four Stages of Intimacy and Marriage and Guarding the past.” — D.L. Crager and Dr. Shelly Crager

NAMPA, ID, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- D.L. Crager and Dr. Shelly Crager are winners of The BookFest Awards Spring 2026 for the book(s) titled “Battle in the Bedroom: The Four Stages of Intimacy and Marriage” The book has an Honorable Mention in the Nonfiction – Health & Wellness category. And “Guarding the Past” in Third-Place Award for Christian Fiction category.The BookFest honors authors who create outstanding works of fiction and nonfiction. The BookFest's mission is rooted in the belief that literature has transformative power and, in a desire to support and celebrate those who create it.Desireé Duffy, Founder of The BookFest, says, “Today, more than ever, it is important to recognize authors and creatives for the vital part they play in crafting the stories that shape our world and define our humanity. Books bring us to new worlds, take us on adventures, give us a means to evaluate our lives and instill a sense of empathy within us. I believe that by acknowledging authors and their literary achievements, we lift literature in our world and lift each other in the process.”D.L. Crager and Dr. Shelly Crager says, “We are honored to be recognized for the hard work and dedication that went into creating Battle in the Bedroom: The Four Stages of Intimacy and Marriage and Guarding the Past. We hope this award will inspire others to pursue their own literary passions.”Desireé Duffy, Founder of The BookFest, says, “I’m thrilled to announce D.L. Crager and Dr. Shelly Crager as the winner of a Third-place award and Honorable Mention at The BookFest Awards. This year's competition was fierce, and both D.L. Crager and Dr. Shelly Crager should be very proud of this stellar accomplishment.”For more information about The BookFest Awards and to see the list of winners, please visit the Awards Page on The BookFest website About the Authors:Darran (D.L.) and Dr. Shelly Crager have been married for nearly 40 years and are proud parents of two grown children and grandparents to three. Their personal journey deeply shapes their passion for helping others build strong, lasting relationships. For over 25 years, they have co-led marriage workshops and faith-based trainings, mentoring hundreds of couples with a focus on biblical principles, relational growth, and lifelong commitment. While they work seamlessly as a team, each brings a unique background—Shelly with over two decades in education, and Darran as a business owner and entrepreneur. Together, they are accomplished authors, speakers, and dedicated church leaders serving in the greater Boise, Idaho area. Visit their website at https://cragerministries.com/. About The BookFest AdventureThe BookFest is the leader in virtual literary events, producing vital conversations on the world’s stage for those who love to read and those who love to write. It launched in May 2020, at a time when many live events were canceled. Free to attend, the biannual event takes place in the spring and fall, streaming panel discussions, conversations, and live interactive sessions. As an award-winning event, The BookFest has received recognition from the Webby Awards with a nomination in 2021, a gold award from the Muse Creative Awards in 2020, and a silver award from the w3 Awards in 2020. The BookFest features an array of literary speakers, experts, and authors, including: Mitch Albom; Kevin J. Anderson; Angela Bole; Mark Coker; James Dashner; Robert G. Diforio; Dr. Michael Greger; Cheryl Willis Hudson; Wade Hudson; Sarah Kendzior; Jonathan Maberry; Josh Malerman; Lisa Morton; Karla Olson; Deborah M. Pratt; James Rollins; Connie Schultz; Michael Shermer; Mark K. Shriver; Danny Trejo; Helene Wecker; Dr. Chanda Prescod-Weinstein, and many others. The BookFest is presented by Books That Make You and produced by Black Château Enterprises. The BookFest is a registered trademark of Desireé Duffy, founder of all three. For more information, visit The BookFest.com.

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