Do Not Drink Order Rescinded for the City of Sylvia, Reno County

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a Do Not Drink Order for the City of Sylvia public water supply system located in Reno County. The order was issued because of a loss of pressure in the distribution system due to a water line break. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

Laboratory testing of drinking water samples collected from the City of Sylvia public water supply system indicate no evidence of bacteriological contamination and all other conditions that placed the system at risk of bacteriological contamination are deemed by KDHE officials to be resolved.

Due to continued elevated nitrates in the well water, KDHE is still advising customers of city of Sylvia to not boil their water, as nitrate levels cannot be reduced by boiling, freezing, filtering, or letting water settle. Excessive boiling can concentrate the nitrates as water evaporates.

Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:

DO NOT GIVE THE WATER TO INFANTS. Infants below the age of six months who drink water containing nitrate in excess of the MCL could become seriously ill and, if untreated, may die.

Infants below the age of six months who drink water containing nitrate in excess of the MCL could become seriously ill and, if untreated, may die. Water, juice, and formula for children under six months of age should not be prepared with tap water. Bottled water or other water low in nitrates should be used for infants until further notice.

DO NOT BOIL THE WATER. Boiling, freezing, filtering, or letting water stand does not reduce the nitrate level. Excessive boiling can make the nitrates more concentrated, because nitrates remain behind when the water evaporates.

Boiling, freezing, filtering, or letting water stand does not reduce the nitrate level. Excessive boiling can make the nitrates more concentrated, because nitrates remain behind when the water evaporates. Adults and children older than six months can drink the tap water (nitrate is a concern for infants because they cannot process nitrates in the same way adults can). However, if you are pregnant or have specific health concerns, you may wish to consult your doctor.

Tap water may be used to flush toilets.

Limited bottled water is being supplied by the system at 120 S. Main for those in need.

For consumer questions, please contact the water system at 620-486-2472, or KDHE at 785-296-5514. For consumer information please visit KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information webpage: kdhe.ks.gov/waterdisruption

Restaurants and other food establishments that have questions about the impact of the Do Not Drink Order on their business can contact the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s food safety & lodging program at [email protected] or call 785-564-6767.