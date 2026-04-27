Audoo Partners With Sabam To Deliver a New Standard in DJ Reporting

Audoo's Audio Meter technology replaces legacy DJ reporting systems in Belgium, enabling real-time music recognition and fairer royalty distributions.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Audoo , the music technology company redefining public performance royalty distributions, has announced a partnership with Sabam , the Belgian association for authors, composers and publishers, to deliver a new approach to DJ reporting powered by Audoo's Audio Meter technology.The partnership replaces the long-standing legacy system previously used for DJ reporting with a modern, scalable, data-driven solution built on continuous, real-world music recognition. It marks a major step forward for DJ reporting in Belgium and reinforces Audoo's position as a global leader in music technology innovation.Audoo's scalable Audio Meter solution captures exactly what is played in real time across live environments, moving away from more complex technology solutions and manual and sample-based reporting. The result is more accurate data at scale, enabling royalty distributions based on actual usage.Sabam's adoption of Audoo's technology reflects its commitment to improving the precision and speed of music usage reporting, while increasing transparency and supporting fairer remuneration for authors, composers and publishers. Using this technology strengthens the connection between those who play the music and those who created it. It helps clients better understand how music usage translates into remuneration while supporting a more accountable ecosystem for creators and stakeholders. By investing in Audoo's technology, Sabam further reinforces its position as a reliable partner in the Belgian music ecosystem, intent on helping the ecosystem grow and flourish.Audoo's solution is designed for modern venues, including multi-room and multi-zone environments where multiple DJs may be performing simultaneously. Its technology captures music across all areas in parallel, delivering a complete and representative view of what is being played. The plug-and-play hardware is compact, cost-effective, and easy to deploy, reducing technical complexity and operational burden for both venues and collection societies. This enables faster rollout at scale and simpler integration into existing environments.The technology has already been deployed in several live environments in Belgium, where it successfully captured music across complex, multi-stage setups. This demonstrates its ability to perform in demanding, real-world conditions. By continuing to expand the rollout across additional venues and DJ-led environments in Belgium, Audoo and Sabam set a new benchmark for accuracy, transparency, and scalability in DJ reporting.Ryan Edwards, Founder and CEO of Audoo, said: "This partnership with Sabam shows how Audoo is setting a new standard for music reporting. By replacing legacy systems with real-time data, we strive to make royalty payments more accurate, fair, and efficient."Inneke Plasschaert, Deputy Head of Music at Sabam, said: "By working with Audoo, Sabam continues to embrace innovation that improves transparency and accuracy in music reporting. This partnership reinforces our role as a forward-thinking organisation, committed to supporting our members with more reliable data and fairer remuneration."About AudooFounded in 2018 by former musician and FinTech executive Ryan Edwards, Audoo is revolutionising public performance royalties with its advanced music recognition technology. The company serves songwriters, performers, PROs, CMOs, and other key stakeholders by providing transparent, real-time data on where and when music is played. Audoo's Audio Meters are now deployed across fifteen countries and four continents, ensuring accurate royalty distribution. Recognised by the UK Creative Industries Council and FEBE Growth 100, Audoo continues to set new benchmarks in music technology innovation. Learn more at Audoo.com.For more information, please contact audoo@wordsandpixels.coAbout SabamSabam is the Belgian association of authors, composers and publishers. It supports its members in the valorisation of their rights and assists them in the creation, promotion and distribution of their works, both in Belgium and abroad. Sabam is active in five artistic disciplines (music, film and television, theatre and dance, visual arts and literature) and contributes to the development of the cultural and artistic economy. It also represents the rights of foreign authors in Belgium through close cooperation with international authors' societies.

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