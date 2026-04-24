FEMA Approves Nearly $10 million to Support Mitigation Projects in Alaska and Oregon

BOTHELL, Wash. – Today, FEMA announced nearly $10 million in funding to Alaska and Oregon for long-term projects that will make local communities more resilient to disasters. This funding is part of the more than $137 million that FEMA announced today for more than 50 projects nationwide. Under DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin’s leadership, FEMA is working diligently to address the backlog of funding requests. Even 69 days into the current lapse in appropriations, the longest ever in U.S history, DHS and FEMA are delivering resources to states across the country.

Here are some FEMA projects recently approved across Alaska and Oregon:

More than $4.1 million to Consumer Powers Inc. in Oregon to upgrade infrastructure that reduces power outages during a wildfire event.

Nearly $3.4 million in Douglas County, Oregon to upgrade 911 systems that improve first responder communications.

More than $2.3 million in Anchorage, Alaska for the school district to install new ceiling grid in buildings to decrease injuries and loss of life from falling or swinging apparatuses during a seismic event.

These awards are distributed through FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, which empowers states, local governments, tribal nations, and territories to complete activities and projects that enhance their resilience.

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FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during, and after disasters.