VR Arena Shooter Marrow Marrow Launches on Meta Quest and Steam

Marrow Marrow launches on Meta Quest and Steam

Roguelike VR arena shooter Marrow Marrow is out on Steam and Meta Quest featuring intense arcade combat, blazing fast parkour movement and high replayability.

Marrow Marrow is a perfect example of how virtual reality can elevate a simple concept into something supremely intense and engaging.” — James Tocchio, UploadVR

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Monster Moon releases VR shooter Marrow Marrow on Meta Quest and Steam Game Description:Marrow Marrow is a single-player arena shooter for VR with a focus on fast parkour movement. Structured as a roguelike, the player battles through 9 levels before facing a final boss. Players are scored based on performance and compete on online leaderboards.■ 15 Unique Enemies, 2 Minibosses and 1 Final BossPlayers face off against multiple different enemy types with distinct visuals and behaviours for each. They are faced with a miniboss at the end of each biome and a final boss at the end of each game.■ Customizable LoadoutsPlayers can choose from 7 different Arm Cannons, each with a unique primary and alternate fire mode. Additionally, the player chooses one of 7 Shoulder Cannons to complement their arsenal. Finally, 2 special Leg types allow the player to either drift across platforms or hover in the air.■ Gameplay VarietyEach game allows the player to select upgrades between each level, from a pool of over 40 unique upgrades. The core mechanics of the game can also be altered with Mutators such as "Low Gravity" or "Quickplay".■ Diverse WorldEach level takes place in one of over 20 hand-crafted arenas in one of 3 visually distinct biomes. Levels have interactable elements such as bounce pads, magnetic rail walls, and more.■ Difficulty LevelsThere are 4 difficulty levels to choose from to accommodate everyone from VR beginners to experienced players. Players can also compete with one another on online leaderboards, setting highscores in daily and weekly game modes.■ VR ComfortThe game can be comfortable played either sitting or standing. There are also additional comfort settings available for eliminating motion sickness, such as motion vignette and snap turning.Marrow Marrow is out now on Meta Quest and Steam for US$13.99, with a free demo available on Steam.About Monster Moon:Monster Moon is a two person studio founded by Felix Hard and Rasmus Tindborg. The two devs are currently based in Denmark and Canada, with a 9 hour time difference between them.For more information, press inquiries and key requests, please contact contact@monstermoon.io

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