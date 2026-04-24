National Urban League Conference Returns to Los Angeles After 25 Years, Bringing the City Millions in Economic Impact

Cynthia Mitchell-Heard, President & CEO of the Los Angeles Urban League

The 2027 National Urban League Conference, returning to Los Angeles after 25 years, will attract thousands of the nation’s most forward-thinking leaders.

Bringing the National Urban League Conference to Los Angeles is more than a milestone—it's a moment of alignment between the urgent needs of our communities and the national movement to advance equity” — Cynthia Mitchell-Heard, President & CEO of the Los Angeles Urban League

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2027 National Urban League Conference, returning to Los Angeles after 25 years, will attract thousands of the nation’s most forward-thinking community, business and political leaders for four days of world-class speakers, informative workshops, dynamic entertainment, and networking events.The National Urban League Conference is the nation's largest and most influential civil rights gathering.National Urban League President and CEO Marc H. Morial and Los Angeles Urban League President and CEO Cynthia Mitchell-Heard, made the announcement at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown Hotel.“The Urban League Movement’s goals in the areas of employment and entrepreneurship, education, housing and health care are threatened by a rising tide of racial polarization and extremism in our governing institutions,” said Marc H. Morial, President and CEO of the National Urban League. “Uniting the country means removing systemic roadblocks to opportunity and embracing multicultural democracy."Hosted by the Los Angeles Urban League, the Conference is slated for July 28-31, 2027, at the J.W. Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE. The Conference will confront the challenges of unprecedented attacks on racial justice, discrimination, and barriers to opportunity in every aspect of the current social and economic landscape and bring together leading innovators and trailblazers in business and industry, government, and community to chart a path forward.“Bringing the National Urban League Conference to Los Angeles is more than a milestone—it is a moment of alignment between the urgent needs of our communities and the national movement to advance equity and opportunity,” said Cynthia Mitchell-Heard, President and CEO of the Los Angeles Urban League and the first woman in over a century to lead the organization. “The challenges facing Black and underserved communities here in Los Angeles are deeply connected to those across the country, and we are proud to elevate those voices, solutions, and partnerships on a national stage as we welcome the national conference back to our city.”Morial and Mitchell-Heard discussed the impact of the Conference and the opportunities it presents for the region and community.In addition to dynamic panel discussions, information-packed workshops and forums, and plenary sessions for registered attendees, the Conference features free events open to the public: Back to School Community & Family Day on Saturday, July 31, featuring informative exhibits, free health screenings, legal clinics, live entertainment sessions, games with prizes, and backpacks loaded with school supplies for K-12 students.Project Ready College, Work, & Life Fair, part of Community & Family Day Expo, featuring colleges and universities from across the country, and information on financial aid, scholarships, and college access organizations.The Small Business Matters Entrepreneurship Summit on Saturday, July 31, a day filled with workshops, resources, and networking to help launch or your business to the next level, including networking with industry leaders, potential investors and successful entrepreneurs, valuable information about MBE certification process and how to do business with Fortune 500 companies, and a pitch contest with cash prizes for the best business ideas.Visit our website at nulconference.org to learn more about our Conference.The National Urban League is a historic civil rights organization dedicated to economic empowerment in order to elevate the standard of living in historically underserved urban communities. The National Urban League spearheads the efforts of its 93 local affiliates through the development of programs, public policy research and advocacy, providing direct services that impact and improve the lives of nearly 4 million people annually nationwide. Visit www.nul.org and follow us on Facebook, X, Instagram, and Substack: @NatUrbanLeague.

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