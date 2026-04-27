Ryan Hostetler Named 2025 Land Report APEX Regional Broker of the Year, Earns Top Honors in Ag and Commercial Land Sales

GREELEY, CO, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AGPROfessionals Real Estate is proud to announce that Managing Broker Ryan Hostetler, ALC, has been recognized as a 2025 Land Report APEX Regional Broker of the Year for Region 6 (Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming) by the REALTORSLand Institute (RLI).Hostetler earned top honors in both Ag Land Sales / Crops and Commercial Land Sales, distinguishing himself among the nation’s leading land real estate professionals as part of the prestigious RLI APEX Production Awards Program, sponsored by The Land Report.He was formally recognized by RLI leadership and The Land Report at the 2026 National Land Conference in San Antonio, marking the 20th anniversary of the event.Proven Leadership in Complex Agricultural TransactionsA Colorado native, Hostetler has been a driving force behind AGPROfessionals ’ real estate division since joining the firm in 2010 as Managing Broker. He has brokered more than $257 million in land transactions spanning over 50,000 acres, with a strong concentration in Northern Colorado. Hostetler stated, “It’s an honor to be recognized by RLI and The Land Report. These awards are a reflection of the relationships we’ve built and the trust our clients place in us to execute at a high level.”His portfolio includes some of the region’s most significant agricultural and commercial transactions, including:• The 5,200-acre Butterball land dispersal in Weld County, Colorado• Multiple large-scale dairy and feedlot sales, including operations permitted for 10,000-head dairy and 42,000-head feedlot capacity• Strategic site selection and land assemblage for major dairy developments, supported by AGPROfessionals’ full-service capabilities in permitting, engineering, surveying, and construction management.Consistent National RecognitionHostetler’s 2025 APEX recognition adds to an already distinguished track record. He has been:• Named among the Top 20 Land Brokers in the nation (2017, 2019, 2020)• A consistent member of the RLI Top Producers Club (2017–2023)• Awarded the NCCAR “Titan Award” for top land sales broker in Northern Colorado (2019–2021)• A perennial contender for the NCCAR Land and Water Award since 2020• Previously recognized as APEX Region 6 Broker of the Year (2023)About the APEX AwardsThe REALTORSLand Institute APEX Awards Program celebrated its ninth year with 299 applicants representing $9.29+ billion in qualifying transaction volume and more than 2.3 million acres sold nationwide.About AGPROfessionals Real EstateAGPROfessionals Real Estate specializes in agricultural, rural, and commercial transactions across the United States, offering unmatched expertise in livestock operations, development, and production agriculture. Backed by a multidisciplinary team, AGPROfessionals delivers comprehensive solutions that extend beyond brokerage to include permitting, design and engineering, agronomy, surveying, regulatory compliance, and project management, helping clients maximize the value and potential of their real estate assets.

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