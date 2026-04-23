Forty-six women-led businesses in Jordan to benefit from WEIDE digital trade programme

The beneficiaries were selected from 469 applicants in Jordan. They will receive tailored support through the integrated approach of the WEIDE Fund, which was launched by the World Trade Organization (WTO) Secretariat and the International Trade Centre (ITC) in 2024. The programme combines technical assistance, mentorship and access to international business networks with financial support.

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, joining the event online, said: "I am delighted to see the WEIDE Fund making an impact as it begins implementation in its fourth country, Jordan. Digital trade is reshaping the global economy and creating new pathways for women entrepreneurs to participate in international trade. Ensuring women's participation is essential for inclusive growth and the creation of even more jobs."

ITC Executive Director Pamela Coke-Hamilton said: "Through the WEIDE Fund, we're equipping women-led businesses across Jordan to tap into opportunities in digital trade, so that they can scale their businesses sustainably. They not only gain access to finance but also to the digital and business skills they need to make the best use of those grants, to grow and find new buyers."

Yarub Qudah, Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply of Jordan, said: "The launch of the WEIDE Fund in Jordan comes within the framework of ongoing national efforts to enhance women's economic participation. Empowering women entrepreneurs is no longer an option, but has become an economic necessity, and this Fund contributes to the promotion of inclusive trade, strengthening the role of women in the national economy."

Dana AlZoubi, Acting Chief Executive Officer of JEDCO, said: "The programme complements JEDCO's efforts to support digital transformation. The beneficiaries in Jordan will receive technical support, training and grants, for a total amount of US $1.4 million for the programme."

The day before the launch event, beneficiaries took part in in-person training, which provided an overview of the key topics that will be covered over the 12-month programme: business development, digital trade, financial management, and "soft skills" such as interpersonal communication, leadership, negotiation, and networking. Selected entrepreneurs also took part in a pitch competition, resulting in the selection of Hanan Aqeel, Manager of Khayrat Alsahra, for participation in an international trade fair.

Beneficiaries are categorized into two tracks based on their level of digital and export readiness. The Discovery Track supports early-stage businesses in building foundational digital skills and understanding e-commerce opportunities, while the Booster Track is designed for more advanced businesses ready to scale their digital presence and expand into global markets. Businesses in the Discovery Track receive grants of US $5,000, while those in the Booster Track can access grants of up to US $30,000 to implement their growth plans.

The Fund is supported by the United Arab Emirates, the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Legacy Fund and the Kingdom of Bahrain. It is currently being implemented in three other countries besides Jordan, in partnership with business support organizations: ProDominicana in the Dominican Republic, the Mongolian National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MNCCI) and the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC).

More information on the WEIDE Fund can be accessed here.