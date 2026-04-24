Attorney General Ken Paxton has secured yet another major victory for Texans by defending Senate Bill 4 (“SB 4”) before the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. SB 4 is a state law that protects Texans by creating state crimes that track federal immigration crimes to prohibit unlawful entry and reentry. This empowers state police to arrest illegals who have violated our nation’s immigration laws.

“My office has secured yet another major win for Texas by defending SB 4 before the Fifth Circuit,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Texas’s right to arrest illegals, protect our citizens, and enforce immigration law is fundamental. This is a major victory for public safety and law and order.”

After SB 4 was passed, Texas was sued to stop the enforcement of the bill. A preliminary injunction was issued by a federal district court and affirmed by a three-judge panel on the Fifth Circuit. Attorney General Paxton then secured an en banc hearing before the full U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. The full Fifth Circuit has now ruled in favor of Texas, held that the plaintiffs lacked standing, and removed the injunction.

To read the opinion, click here.