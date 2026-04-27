GamerPlug Closes $300,000 Angel Round to Connect a Billion Gamers

Gamerplug: The swipe-based platform connecting players through authentic gameplay clips to build the world's largest gaming community.

Gamerplug completed a $300,000 angel investment round to accelerate platform development and scale marketing, preparing for a $50M Series A valuation.

We are creating the largest gaming community. Trust is everything for us. This early investment validates our vision, empowering our team to deliver on our immediate dev needs.” — Stephanos, CEO of Gamerplug

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gamerplug, whose goal is to connect a billion gamers and to foster meaningful relationships for gamers worldwide, today announced the successful completion of its $300,000 angel investment round. This new capital will be strategically deployed to accelerate platform development, scale marketing efforts, and aggressively expand the user base.Built to help gamers find each other by using a swipe-based platform where users upload gamer clips instead of profile pictures, so gamers can see how talented a gamer is as opposed to relying on a self-identified stats page. Gamerplug is designed for gamers of all levels who are looking for real connections. The platform removes the friction of finding a squad and ensures unparalleled authenticity, allowing gamers to find their perfect match without running into bots or fake profiles."We are creating the largest gaming community ever," said Stephanos, CEO of Gamerplug. "Trust is everything for us. Today, it’s essentially impossible for gamers to make meaningful connections using the current tools gamers have at their disposal - like Discord, random match making, and dismal Looking for Group (LFG) apps. This early investment validates our vision, empowering our team to deliver on our immediate dev needs and scale our marketing efforts. We're keeping the vibes high and the momentum even higher."Following the rapid success of this angel funding, Gameplug is also announcing its preparations for a Series A funding round at a $50,000,000 valuation. The upcoming Series A will support the rollout of highly anticipated features, including the first-of-its-kind marketplace where users can play with high-level gamers and a comprehensive "LFG” with novel scheduling and tournament-hosting capabilities.About Gamerplug Established in September 2025, Gamerplug is a global platform designed to connect a billion gamers and help them find real connections. By prioritizing safety and ensuring authenticity, players know exactly who they are teaming up with. Built on the core values of trust and integrity, Gamerplug is revolutionizing the way gamers find each other. To learn more, check out Gamerplug in your app store or sign up via the web app at Gamerplug.com Media Contact:Stephanos for Gamerplug, Stephanos@gamerplug.app

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