Onslow County High School Teacher Named 2026 Burroughs Wellcome Fund North Carolina Teacher of the Year

Cason Justice, a history teacher at Swansboro High School, was named the 2026 Burroughs Wellcome Fund North Carolina Teacher of the Year. The announcement was made today at an awards luncheon honoring Justice and eight other regional finalists at the Umstead Hotel in Cary.

State Superintendent Maurice “Mo” Green said educators like Justice exemplify North Carolina’s commitment to make our public schools the best in the nation.

“Mr. Justice approaches teaching with a level of dedication and excellence that creates results,” Green said. Through his intentional lessons and investment outside of the classroom, Mr. Justice encourages his students and colleagues to reach their full potential.”

A National Board Certified Teacher and North Carolina Teaching Fellow, Justice inspires his students to be active participants in their education by “doing” history with lessons such as an archeology dig and a “WWI Dodgeball Battle.” A 13-year veteran educator, Justice serves beyond the classroom as a mentor teacher, strategic planning team chair and teacher leadership council member at Swansboro High School. As the advisor for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes since his start at Swansboro High School, the program has grown from 15 to 250 students where he encourages them to be strong student leaders.

“These lessons reflect my core teaching philosophy that anyone, especially my students, can ‘do’ history,” Justice shared. “Within a week, I’ve shown them that history isn’t crusty old books. History gives them the tools they need to investigate the world around them. It gives them the confidence that they can do more than they thought possible before. I often tell my kids, ‘Be pilots, not passengers.’ I make all my kids believe in their ability as learners. All it takes is some dirt and dodgeballs.”

In addition to his newly minted honor as the North Carolina Teacher of the Year, Justice has also been recognized as the Onslow County Schools Teacher of the Year and the Swansboro High School Teacher of the Year. Justice has also been previously recognized as Swansboro High School’s rotary and literacy teacher of the year, as well as a finalist for Onslow County’s Teacher of the Year in 2017-18.

“Great teachers ignite curiosity, build confidence, and open doors to futures students may not imagine for themselves,” said Dr. Louis Muglia, president and CEO of the Burroughs Wellcome Fund. “The Burroughs Wellcome Fund Teacher of the Year exemplifies this spirit, demonstrating how inspired teaching can transform classrooms into spaces of discovery and possibility.”

Justice’s platform reiterates the integral role educators play in the futures of students and their communities: “teaching isn’t just delivering content. It’s the daily act of believing in students, colleagues and communities. … Teaching is transferring belief. Students walk into our classrooms unsure of who they are or what they can become. But every teacher has the chance to look at a student and say, ‘I believe in you.’”

Justice will spend the 2026-27 school year representing and advocating for North Carolina’s teachers. He will have the opportunity to participate in professional learning opportunities at the NC Center for the Advancement of Teaching (NCCAT), the National Teacher of the Year Conference and International Space Camp. He will also be able to attend the International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) conference with support from the Digital Learning Initiative, as well as travel abroad through an endowment sponsored by Global NC. Justice will receive a mobile device from Lenovo, an engraved award, financial support to serve as a liaison for North Carolina Public Schools, a monetary award from Bojangles and a gift from Carolina Hunger Initiative. He will also receive a prize package and recognition during an NC State Athletics football game.

Additionally, Cason and the 2026 regional Teacher of the Year Cohort will also take part in the year-long North Carolina Education Policy Fellowship, with funding for his participation provided by the Burroughs Wellcome Fund.

Throughout the 2026-27 school year, Justice will work alongside the eight additional regional Teacher of the Year finalists. These teachers were also recognized today:

Northeast: Heather Dail, Hertford Grammar School (Perquimans County Schools)

North Central: Shannon Campbell, Wilson Early College Academy (Wilson County Schools)

Sandhills: Manzell Spencer, Jr., Douglas Byrd Middle School (Cumberland County Schools)

Piedmont-Triad: Jonathan Lancho Villa, Pilot Mountain Elementary School (Surry County Schools)

Southwest: Melissa Hollar Culp, St. James Elementary Schools (Lincoln County Schools)

Northwest: Gina Holste, Valle Crucis School (Watauga County Schools)

Western: Nishelle Henson, Macon Middle School (Macon County Schools)

Charter: Stephanie Lane, Lake Norman Charter School

North Carolina has recognized outstanding teachers through its Teacher of the Year program since 1970. For more information on North Carolina’s Teacher of the Year recognition program, visit the program’s website. You also can follow the North Carolina Teacher of the Year finalists on social media at #NCTOYPOY.

With support from PBS North Carolina, a recording of this year’s livestream of the Teacher of the Year event is available on the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction's YouTube channel.

About the Burroughs Wellcome Fund

The Burroughs Wellcome Fund (BWF) is a private foundation dedicated to advancing biomedical sciences and supporting the next generation of scientific researchers and educators. With a strong commitment to fostering innovation and excellence in science, the Burroughs Wellcome Fund has made a significant investment in the realm of STEM education. In the past 25 years, BWF has invested more than $100 million to support initiatives and networks in STEM education. In addition to funding, BWF provides opportunities for interactions with colleagues and engagement with the broader community of educators and grant recipients across other BWF education programs. BWF’s focus on support of education highlights the belief in the pivotal role it plays in shaping the future of scientific discovery and addressing complex global challenges.