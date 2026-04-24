Pennsylvania Gets It Done: NFL Draft Provides Unique Opportunity to Show the Nation Why the Commonwealth is One of the Best Places to Do Business

Governor Josh Shapiro’s BusinessPA team — experienced economic development professionals that help companies relocate to or expand in Pennsylvania ― are leveraging the Draft to showcase how Pittsburgh and the Commonwealth are dynamic, competitive locations for growing businesses.

This week, the BusinessPA team held several events to engage national consultants that find site locations for growing businesses, CEOs and other business leaders, economic development professionals, and more to promote Pennsylvania’s business-friendly climate.

Under Governor Josh Shapiro’s leadership, Pennsylvania’s economy is one of the strongest in the nation ― and is the only state in the Northeast with a growing economy.

The Commonwealth is the center of America’s biggest moments this year, hosting world-class sports, culture, and national celebration events including the NFL Draft, the PGA Championship, the FIFA World Cup, America250PA, and the MLB All-Star Game — all of which will drive hundreds of millions of dollars in economic activity across Pennsylvania.

Pittsburgh, PA – This week, the Shapiro Administration leveraged the national spotlight of the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh to connect with top site selectors, business leaders, and economic development professionals to showcase why Pennsylvania is a world-class destination for businesses and investors seeking opportunities in the only state with a growing economy in the Northeast.

While Pittsburgh is hosting the 2026 NFL Draft, which is expected to draw more than 700,000 fans to the city, Governor Josh Shapiro’s BusinessPA team — an experienced group of economic development professionals dedicated to helping businesses succeed in Pennsylvania through tailored guidance, strategic partnerships, and financial resources ― held several events to highlight Pennsylvania’s strong business climate.

“The Shapiro Administration is taking full advantage of the historic NFL Draft in Pittsburgh to promote Pennsylvania’s robust economy and business climate to site selectors from around the country who help find locations for growing businesses,” said Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger. “Since taking office, the Governor has made the Commonwealth more competitive — cutting red tape, streamlining permitting and licensing, instituting the first economic development strategy in decades, and attracting more than $41 billion in private-sector investment and creating nearly 23,000 good-paying jobs. We were thrilled to share everything that Pennsylvania has to offer for businesses looking to grow and succeed.”

Some of the BusinessPA events included:

Company tours in Pittsburgh: Eight site selectors visited various locations and businesses across several industries, including Hazelwood Green, Frontier Group, CJB Enterprises, and an interactive tour at EOS – a technology company that recently announced their move to Pittsburgh with state support .

. CEO roundtable: This discussion with Governor Shapiro, DCED Secretary Siger, site selectors, business leaders from Pennsylvania, economic development professionals, and more highlighted why the Commonwealth is the premier destination for investment and growth. The roundtable featured seven CEOs with operations in Pennsylvania across key industries, along with national site selectors, who assist companies with location decisions.

About BusinessPA

Governor Shapiro’s BusinessPA team is an experienced group of economic development professionals dedicated to helping businesses succeed in Pennsylvania through tailored guidance, strategic partnerships, and financial resources. Whether based in the Commonwealth, another state, or across the globe, the team moves at the speed of business to set up companies for long-term growth and success here in Pennsylvania.

The BusinessPA team has worked with companies in every corner of the Commonwealth, helping them expand and create real opportunities for Pennsylvanians — from Mondi Bags in Allegheny County, WebFXin Harrisburg, Premier Brands of America in Lackawanna County, John Brothers Holdings in Union County, TerraPower Isotopes in Philadelphia, Schreiber Foods in Cumberland County, Berwick Industries in Columbia County, Johnson & Johnson in Montgomery County, Eli Lilly in Lehigh County, Eurofins in Lancaster County, Calgon Carbon Corporation in Pittsburgh, DrinkPAK in Philadelphia, Farm Plast in Lycoming County, US Durum in Dauphin County, First Quality in Mifflin County, Eos in Allegheny County, Nichols Portland in Elk County, Imperial Systems in Mercer County, Qualex in Venango County, and Tate in York County.

From technology to life sciences and beyond, thriving Pennsylvania companies are the driving force behind big plans that shape our future. Our businesses are powered by our 6.5-million-strong workforce, world-class higher education institutions, and targeted workforce development programs that fill our resilient talent pipelines.

Pennsylvania’s strategic location on the U.S. East Coast ― close to four of the nation’s 10 largest markets, higher education institutions that foster a dynamic and diverse workforce, and inclusive and supportive business and startup ecosystem — all contribute to the Commonwealth’s status as a leader in business.

Pennsylvania’s Business Climate and Growing Economy is Earning National Recognition

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has focused on making the Commonwealth an economic powerhouse and it’s working — Pennsylvania is on the rise:

Pennsylvania is the only state in the Northeast with a growing economy , based on analysis done by Moody’s Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi.

, based on analysis done by Moody’s Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi. Last year, according to a new analysis of data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics , the Commonwealth ranked third in the nation for job growth.

, the Commonwealth ranked third in the nation for job growth. Area Development ranked Pennsylvania among the top 20 “Best States for Business” — the only Northeastern state to make the list — and placed the Commonwealth in the top 10 for “Site Readiness Programs.”

— the only Northeastern state to make the list — and placed the Commonwealth in the top 10 for “Site Readiness Programs.” Site Selection Magazine named Pennsylvania one of the top business climates in the nation.

For more information about the BusinessPA team and what they can do for businesses, visit the DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

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