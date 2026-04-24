Turner Law Announces Expansion and Name Change to Turner Stack & Caplin, Expanding Legal Services in Southern Utah

Turner Stack & Caplin St George Attorneys

Turner Law, a premier legal practice serving Southern Utah, is proud to announce its evolution into Turner Stack & Caplin.

ST GEORGE, UT, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Turner Law, a premier legal practice serving Southern Utah, is proud to announce its evolution into Turner Stack & Caplin . This milestone marks the addition of two esteemed attorneys, Peter Stack and Justin Caplin, as new partners. With this expansion, the firm will continue its tradition of excellence in Divorce and Family Law while significantly increasing its dedicated coverage in Criminal Defense.Based in St. George, Turner Stack & Caplin represents clients throughout Washington County and all of Southern Utah. The firm brings a legacy of trusted advocacy to the community, having been voted the “Best Divorce Lawyer in Southern Utah” for six consecutive years by the Best of Southern Utah awards.“At Turner Stack & Caplin, our mission is to provide high-level family law representation to clients throughout St. George and Washington County. Whether someone is facing a contested divorce, navigating custody disputes, or resolving matters amicably, our firm is built to handle every stage of a family law case with precision and care. Expanding into Turner Stack & Caplin reflects our commitment to serving Southern Utah families with the depth and experience these cases demand,” said Nicolas Turner, Founder, Turner Stack & Caplin.The restructuring allows the firm to offer a more robust suite of legal services. While maintaining its award-winning focus on family law, the addition of Peter Stack bolsters the firm’s criminal defense capabilities, providing crucial support for clients facing multi-faceted legal challenges. Furthermore, Justin Caplin brings specialized insight into complex child custody matters.“Bringing Peter Stack and Justin Caplin into the firm allows us to offer a broader and more specialized approach to legal representation in St. George. Peter’s experience in criminal defense strengthens our ability to handle cases with overlapping issues, while Justin’s work as a private guardian ad litem and custody-focused attorney gives our clients a unique advantage in complex custody disputes. Together, we’ve created a firm that can address the full spectrum of family law matters in Southern Utah,” stated Nicolas Turner.As Turner Stack & Caplin steps into this new chapter, the firm remains deeply committed to providing individualized, high-quality legal solutions that protect the futures of their clients.“Our focus at Turner Stack & Caplin is simple: deliver strategic, results-driven representation for divorce and custody cases in St. George and the surrounding communities. We understand that every family law case—whether contested or uncontested—requires a tailored approach. By combining courtroom experience with practical solutions, we help clients move forward with clarity and confidence,” added Nicolas Turner.For more information about Turner Stack & Caplin, or to schedule a consultation, please visit turnerstackcaplin.com or contact the firm’s office manager.

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