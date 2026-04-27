Green Technology Announces the 20-Year Anniversary Green California Summit – A Must-Attend Event This September 2026

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Technology is proud to announce the launch of the 2026 Green California Summit, marking a milestone 20-year anniversary of advancing sustainability across California’s public sector. Taking place this September 15 & 16 at the Pasadena Convention Center, the Summit stands as a powerful reflection of two decades of leadership, education, and collaboration in driving environmental progress.Green Technology is bringing together it's two flagship events (Sustainable Facilities Forum and the Green California Schools & Higher Education Summit) for ONE unforgettable 20-year celebration for the Public Sector; State, Local Government, Schools, and Higher Education all in one place at one time!For 20 years, Green Technology has served as a trusted platform connecting public-sector leaders with cutting-edge sustainability solutions. Through dynamic events, educational programming, and year-round engagement, the organization has played a critical role in shaping California’s approach to climate action, energy efficiency, and environmental responsibility. The 2026 Green California Summit celebrates this legacy while setting the stage for the next era of innovation.This year’s Summit will bring together government officials, sustainability experts, maintenance and operations, architects and engineers, educators, and industry innovators for a comprehensive agenda designed to address today’s most pressing environmental challenges. Attendees can expect a robust lineup of sessions focused on key topics such as decarbonization and embodied carbon, climate change mitigation and adaptation strategies, and advancing climate literacy across institutions.Education remains a central theme, with sessions exploring sustainability in the curriculum and student engagement, as well as transformative solutions for outdoor learning environments. The Summit will also highlight the growing importance of schools and the role they play in integrating environmental responsibility into everyday learning experiences. Bridging the gap between facilities and the classroom, discussions on environmental literacy will emphasize the need for a holistic approach to sustainability in education systems.In addition to education-focused content, the Summit will provide critical updates on policies and standards shaping California’s sustainable future. Attendees will gain valuable insights into CALGreen, energy code updates, municipality master planning and strategies for stormwater management and fire resilience. These sessions are designed to equip public-sector stakeholders with the knowledge and tools needed to implement impactful, forward-thinking solutions in their communities.The 20-year anniversary celebration will also include special recognition of individuals and organizations that have contributed significantly to advancing sustainability efforts across the state. This moment of reflection underscores the collaborative spirit that has defined Green Technology’s mission since its inception.“The Green California Summit has always been about more than just sharing information—it’s about inspiring action and building partnerships that create real, lasting change,” said a spokesperson for Green Technology. “As we celebrate 20 years, we are not only honoring the progress we’ve made but also energizing the community for what comes next.”With an expanded agenda, increased networking opportunities, commemorative items, and a renewed focus on actionable solutions, the 2026 Summit is expected to be the most impactful yet. From seasoned sustainability professionals to emerging leaders, this event offers unparalleled access to knowledge, resources, and connections that can drive meaningful change.Registration is now open, and early participation is highly encouraged. As California continues to lead the nation in environmental innovation, the Green California Summit remains a cornerstone event for those committed to shaping a more sustainable future.Join us this September for an unforgettable celebration of progress, purpose, and possibility.For more information and to register, visit: https://green-technology.org/gcs-20year/

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