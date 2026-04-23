Summary

Company Announcement Date: April 23, 2026 FDA Publish Date: April 24, 2026 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared Tree Nuts Company Name: French Broad Chocolate Factory Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Bette's Bake Sale Bonbon Collection in 6pc (2.5oz), 12pc (5oz), and 24pc (10oz) boxes

Company Announcement

ASHEVILLE, NC – April 23, 2026 – French Broad Chocolates PBC is recalling Bette’s Bake Sale Bonbon Collection in 6pc, 12pc, and 24pc boxes with batch numbers 260414 and 260417 due to the potential to contain undeclared walnuts. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to walnuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled products were distributed between April 14 and April 20, 2026. These products were packaged in paper boxes and sold in French Broad Chocolates retail stores located in Asheville, North Carolina and online at frenchbroadchocolates.com to the following states: AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NH, NJ, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA, WI & WV.

Products affected are:

PRODUCT SIZE LOT/DATE CODES Bette’s Bake Sale 6 piece 2.5oz Batch 260414 Jun 29 2026

Batch 260417 Jun 30 2026 Bette’s Bake Sale 12 piece 5oz Batch 260414 Jun 22 2026

Batch 260417 Jun 30 2026 Bette’s Bake Sale 24 piece 10 oz Batch 260414 Jun 29 2026

Batch 260417 Jun 30 2026

On April 20, 2026, the firm was notified by a French Broad Chocolates team member that there was a labeling error on our tasting notes insert that failed to name a tree nut allergen (walnuts).

The Walnut Fudge bonbon, which contains walnuts, is incorrectly identified in the printed tasting notes included with the product. The Walnut Fudge and Peach Cobbler bonbons are switched in the guide, which means a consumer relying on the printed materials could mistakenly consume a nut-containing piece.

Please see photos of tasting notes and labeling for ease of identifying the product.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Consumers with a tree nut allergy who have purchased these products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or they may discard the product. Consumers with questions may contact Customer Service at support@frenchbroadchocolates.com or 828.252.4181, between 9am and 5pm EST.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration.