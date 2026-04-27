MaxiSend Releases Overview of Security and Compliance Standards for Money Transfers

MaxiSend Pulls Back the Curtain on Compliance

Without compliance, customers cannot be protected. That is why I love it.” — Laura Estrada, VP of Compliance, MaxiSend.

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MaxiSend outlined the compliance and consumer protection standards that govern every transaction processed through its network of more than 5,000 agent locations across 47 states.Before money moves, every transaction is verified against federal and state requirements, including Anti-Money Laundering (AML) standards set by the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA). Every transfer comes with full upfront disclosure of fees, the exchange rate, and the exact amount the recipient will receive.For MaxiSend, security doesn't start and end at the counter. The compliance team monitors transactions daily, trains agents on fraud awareness, and updates its processes as regulations change. When MaxiSend expanded into Nigeria, Senegal, and Ghana in 2026, the compliance team spent months learning the legal and regulatory environment of each market before processing a single transfer."Every day, our job is to monitor the operation, validate it, and provide the right guidance to our agents and to our customers. Security is a dual responsibility. In order to keep it, you have to train your agents, inform your customers, and train your people. That is what we do." — Laura Estrada, VP of Compliance, MaxiSend."Without compliance, customers cannot be protected. That is why I love it." said Estrada. MaxiSend customers who have questions about a transaction can reach out to the company directly for a full investigation.About Maxitransfers, LLCMaxitransfers, LLC is a licensed Money Services Business providing international money transfers, bill payments, mobile top-ups, and domestic transfers. The company operates more than 5,000 agent locations across 47 states and serves customers sending money to over 50 countries, with primary corridors to Latin America, Vietnam, and the Philippines, and emerging corridors in Nigeria, Senegal, and Ghana. MaxiSend is authorized in all 50 states, Washington D.C., and Puerto Rico. NMLS ID 979622. Services include international money transfers, bill payments, mobile top-ups, and domestic transfers. For more information, visit http://maxisend.com

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