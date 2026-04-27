Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys Expand Florida Operations to Include MVA and Catastrophic Injury

Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys: An award-winning law firm with 2,500 Five-Star Reviews and a deep community commitment. Karns & Karns founding partners, Mike Karns and Bill Karns, celebrate their sixth consecutive year (2021-2026) of being recognized by The Best Lawyers in America®. Trial Attorneys Darryl Meigs and Mia Hong lead the specialized Sexual Abuse and Assault Division at Karns & Karns, providing dedicated nationwide representation for survivors of institutional and rideshare-related misconduct.

Premier trial firm brings licensed Florida expertise for 18-wheeler accidents, commercial truck crashes, and wrongful death to its Orlando and Miami hub

Florida families are tired of being treated like a case number by law firms they see on the side of a bus” — Bill Karns

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys, a family-owned trial powerhouse with over $300 million recovered, has officially announced the expansion of its Florida legal services. Originally established in the Sunshine State as a specialized survivor advocacy firm, the firm’s Orlando and Miami offices will now provide full-scale litigation for motor vehicle accidents (MVA), commercial trucking collisions, and catastrophic personal injury claims.The "Trial-First" Alternative to Florida's Billboard FirmsThe Florida legal market is dominated by massive marketing entities and billboard firms that often prioritize high-volume settlements over courtroom advocacy. Karns & Karns is entering the MVA space to offer Floridians a direct-representation model where cases are litigated in-house by experienced trial attorneys."Florida families are tired of being treated like a case number by law firms they see on the side of a bus," said Bill Karns, founding partner. "Opening our full MVA and personal injury divisions in Orlando and Miami allows us to bring our 'Trial-First' philosophy to the most complex accident cases. We don’t just settle; we prepare every case to win in front of a jury."Division I: Personal Injury & Catastrophic Accident LitigationThe expanded Florida division features a specialized team focused on high-stakes accident reconstruction and aggressive litigation against corporate defendants. The firm now specializes in:18-Wheeler & Semi-Truck Accidents: Holding national carriers accountable for safety violations on the I-4, I-95, and Florida Turnpike.Commercial Vehicle & Delivery Truck Crashes: Advocacy for accidents involving corporate fleets, including Amazon, UPS, and FedEx, and their third-party contractors.Car, Motorcycle, and Pedestrian Accidents: Trial-ready representation for high-impact collisions throughout Central and South Florida.Slip and Fall & Premises Liability: Holding property owners and retailers accountable for dangerous conditions and negligent security.Wrongful Death: Providing compassionate but aggressive representation for families who have lost loved ones due to negligence.Division II: Sexual Abuse & Institutional AdvocacyKarns & Karns continues to lead the way in sensitive, trauma-informed survivor advocacy. This department, which served as the firm's Florida foundation, remains focused on:Rideshare Sexual Abuse: Pursuing justice for survivors of misconduct and assault in Uber and Lyft vehicles.Workplace Sexual Abuse & Harassment: Holding employers and major corporations accountable for systemic failures.Institutional Negligence: Representing survivors of abuse within state-regulated systems and private facilities.The "Know Your Lawyer" Differentiator"We encourage every Floridian looking for a lawyer to ask one question: 'When was your attorney's last jury trial?'" said Mike Karns. "If they can’t give you a date, they are a marketing firm, not a trial firm. At Karns & Karns, we handle our own litigation. When you hire us in Orlando or Miami, you are hiring the trial team that will actually stand next to you in court."The Karns & Karns No-Fee GuaranteeKarns & Karns operates on a strict No-Fee Guarantee:Zero Upfront Costs: The firm advances 100% of the costs for investigations, expert witnesses, and court filings.No Pay Unless We Win: Clients pay zero out-of-pocket expenses. The firm only receives a fee if a successful financial recovery is secured.About Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys:Karns & Karns is a family-owned law firm with a national reputation for trial excellence. With over 2,500 five-star reviews and a "Trial-First" approach, the firm specializes in 18-wheeler accidents, commercial vehicle litigation, and institutional sexual abuse. By refusing to function as a "referral mill," Karns & Karns ensures that every client receives the direct, licensed expertise they deserve.Florida Office Locations:Orlando Office:111 North Orange Ave, #800Orlando, FL 32801Miami Office:2 S Biscayne Blvd, #3760Miami, FL 331311-800-4THEWIN (1-800-484-3946)

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