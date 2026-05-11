Brick Marketing to Present AI Search (SEO) Mastermind Sessions at SMX Advanced Boston

Brick Marketing - Boston Based Digital Marketing Agency

Brick Marketing presents AI Search (SEO) insights at SMX® Advanced Boston, helping brands drive B2B pipeline and strengthen content marketing results.

A strong SEO foundation supports AI visibility...At Brick Marketing, we bring those elements together in a way that drives real business results.” — Nick Stamoulis, President Brick Marketing

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brick Marketing, a Boston digital marketing agency trusted for over 20 years, announced that it will be leading two expert-level Mastermind Session roundtables at the upcoming SMX® Advanced Conference in Boston. The event is widely recognized as one of the most respected gatherings for experienced search marketers, bringing together senior-level professionals focused on advanced SEO, paid search, and emerging digital strategies.

Founded in 2005, Brick Marketing has built a strong reputation for delivering integrated digital marketing strategies that connect SEO, AI search, content marketing, and performance-driven execution. The agency specializes in helping organizations improve search visibility, strengthen brand authority, and generate qualified leads through a combination of technical expertise, strategic content development, and consistent market positioning. More information about the agency’s services and approach can be found at https://www.brickmarketing.com/ .

As AI continues to reshape how people discover and evaluate businesses online, Brick Marketing’s participation at SMX Advanced will focus on translating AI search visibility into measurable business outcomes. The sessions will be led by Nick Stamoulis, President of Brick Marketing, and Katherine Tsoukalas, both of whom work directly with clients on SEO, AI SEO, and content marketing strategy and implementation.

Nick Stamoulis will lead a Mastermind Session Roundtable titled, "Turning AI Search Visibility into Qualified B2B Pipeline". This session will focus on how organizations can move beyond simply appearing in AI-generated answers and instead build a structured approach that drives qualified pipeline growth. Key discussion points will include how AI platforms evaluate authority and relevance, how consistent brand positioning across digital channels impacts visibility, and how to align SEO and AI search strategies with lead generation objectives.

“AI and AI Search are changing how visibility translates into opportunity,” said Nick Stamoulis. “At Brick Marketing, we focus on helping clients connect their SEO, Content Marketing and AI search presence directly to pipeline and revenue. It’s not enough to show up. You need to show up in the right way, with the right messaging, and with a structure that supports decision-making. That is where the real value is created.”

Katherine Tsoukalas will lead a second Mastermind Session Roundtable titled, "Content Marketing for AI Search Presence and Growth". Her session will focus on the role of content marketing in supporting both traditional SEO performance and AI-driven discovery. Topics will include building authoritative content frameworks, aligning messaging across platforms, and creating content that can be consistently interpreted and referenced by AI systems.

“Content marketing is the backbone of both SEO and AI search,” said Katherine Tsoukalas. “The brands that perform well are the ones that clearly communicate who they are, what they do, and who they serve across their website and the broader web. At Brick Marketing, we emphasize structure, clarity, and consistency so that both search engines and AI platforms can confidently surface our clients’ content.”

The SMX® Advanced Conference, organized by Search Engine Land, is known for its advanced-level programming and highly engaged audience. The Mastermind Sessions are designed to foster interactive discussion, allowing attendees to collaborate with industry experts and peers on real-world challenges related to SEO, AI search, and digital marketing strategy.

Brick Marketing’s participation highlights its leadership in the evolving space of AI SEO, also known as Generative Engine Optimization (GEO). The agency’s approach focuses on building a strong foundation of technical SEO, structured website architecture, and authoritative content that supports both search engine rankings and AI-driven visibility. By integrating these elements, Brick Marketing helps organizations improve how their brand is interpreted, referenced, and surfaced across platforms such as ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Claude, CoPilot, Perplexity and other AI platforms.

The agency’s dedicated AI SEO service offering, available at https://www.brickmarketing.com/aio-geo-search, outlines how businesses can strengthen their presence in AI-generated search results. In addition, Brick Marketing’s broader AI marketing solutions, detailed at https://www.brickmarketing.com/ai-marketing-solutions , provide a comprehensive framework for aligning SEO, content marketing, and AI-driven strategies to support long-term growth.

Beyond client services, Brick Marketing continues to invest in education and thought leadership as a core part of its mission. The agency regularly publishes industry insights, hosts webinars, and leads training sessions designed to help businesses better understand and implement modern digital marketing strategies. This commitment to education reinforces Brick Marketing’s position as a trusted resource for organizations looking to navigate the complexities of SEO and AI search.

As the digital marketing landscape evolves, traditional metrics such as traffic are being complemented by new indicators of success, including visibility in AI-generated answers, consistency of brand presence across the web, and the ability to influence decision-making earlier in the research process. Brick Marketing’s methodology is designed to address these shifts by focusing on both visibility and outcomes.

“SEO and AI search are not separate strategies,” Nick Stamoulis added. “They are deeply connected. A strong SEO foundation supports AI visibility, and a clear AI search strategy reinforces your overall digital presence. At Brick Marketing, we bring those elements together in a way that drives real business results.”

By participating in 2026 Boston SMX Advanced industry conference, Brick Marketing continues to demonstrate its commitment to helping organizations stay ahead of industry changes while maintaining a focus on practical, results-driven execution. The Mastermind Sessions led by Stamoulis and Tsoukalas will provide attendees with actionable insights, strategic clarity, and a deeper understanding of how to align SEO, content marketing, and AI search for measurable growth.

For more information about Brick Marketing’s Boston based digital marketing services, AI SEO expertise, and digital marketing solutions, visit https://www.brickmarketing.com/ .

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