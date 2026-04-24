The New Dan Plan Launches YouTube Documentary Series on One-Year Anniversary of 10,000-Hour Golf Journey

The New Dan Plan marks its one-year anniversary with "Can I Fix My Putting in 30 Days?" — a documentary case study on real golf improvement.

SANTA CLARITA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- " Can I Fix My Putting in 30 Days? " marks the first long-form release from The New Dan Plan — a documentary-style case study asking whether today's golf tools can actually produce measurable improvement.One year into a 10,000-hour pursuit of golf mastery, the creator behind The New Dan Plan is marking the anniversary by releasing the project's first full-length documentary on YouTube: "Can I Fix My Putting in 30 Days?"The film is available now: https://youtu.be/o-vTr-zWuCk The release represents a shift for the channel — from shorter-form updates into documentary-style storytelling, in the tradition of the original Dan Plan that inspired it. The new film takes the journey into the long-form space with a specific, testable premise: using the tools available to any golfer today, can a player actually fix a weakness in 30 days, and will it hold up under tournament pressure?"This was a case study," said Dan, the golfer at the center of the series. "Can I use the tools out there to truly improve in 30 days, and then put it to the test in a tournament? That was the whole question."Rather than cutting together a montage of made putts, the film follows a month of structured practice, coaching sessions, equipment testing, and competitive rounds — with strokes gained data to show what actually moved and what didn't. Tools from Tangent Golf and Spoiler Golf appear in the work as part of the process.The New Dan Plan has built a following by chronicling the unglamorous middle of golf improvement. Previous milestones documented on the channel include breaking 80 within roughly 600 hours of deliberate practice and entering amateur tournament events as a working adult player. The series sits in a growing space of golf creators who are prioritizing measurable progress over content hooks — but the anniversary release is the first to bring the full documentary treatment to that approach.The documentary was shot across the full 30-day window, including practice sessions, coaching work, and live tournament play. The production leans into the slower, observational pacing more common in streaming sports documentaries than in typical YouTube golf formats."There's been a real shift in what golf audiences will watch online," Dan said. "People sat through ten hours of Full Swing on Netflix because they want the story behind the work. We built this assuming the audience wants the real process — because that's what it takes."The release arrives as golf media continues to fragment across platforms, with streaming series, independent creators, and traditional broadcasters competing for an audience that has grown significantly since 2020. Industry coverage has repeatedly pointed to documentary-style sports content as one of the fastest-growing formats in the category.For The New Dan Plan, the ambition is to bring the heart of the original Dan Plan story — the deliberate practice, the long arc, the honest look at what improvement actually requires — into a format modern audiences will sit with. The drills, the coaching, the tournament pressure, the setbacks and small wins are all part of the film."Can I Fix My Putting in 30 Days?" is streaming now on The New Dan Plan's YouTube channel.Watch: https://youtu.be/o-vTr-zWuCk

"Can I Fix My Putting in 30 Days?"

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