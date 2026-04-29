University of Miami Freshmen Launch Talisman, an AI SDR That Books Sales Calls on LinkedIn

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- University of Miami students Joseph Modenos and Myles Kreiner recently founded and launched Talisman; a software platform that enhances your sales process with an AI SDR on LinkedIn. This allows businesses to automate LinkedIn outreach, curating conversations with prospects from the first message all the way into a booked call.Businesses that rely on outbound sales often face steep challenges: consistent outreach requires hours of manual messaging, follow-ups get missed, and scaling a personal approach is nearly impossible. “We were spending hours every day having the same conversations, trying to move people toward a call,” said Joseph Modenos. “Talisman takes the way you naturally speak, how you sell, and turns it into a system that can run those conversations for you.”Talisman’s key features include the ability to replicate a user’s messaging style and sales process, allowing the platform to handle LinkedIn conversations from first touch to booked call. Users can deploy campaigns across open profile messages, connection requests, and InMail, while the system manages responses, follow-ups, and conversation flow in a way that mirrors how the user would naturally guide a prospect toward a CTA.The platform also offers built-in logic that adapts to each lead, ensuring conversations feel relevant and personal rather than automated. By handling outreach and responses in one system, Talisman allows businesses to scale their outbound efforts without losing the tone and intent that actually drives conversions.Beyond just sending messages, Talisman focuses on managing the full conversation lifecycle. From initial outreach to follow-up and booking, the platform works to convert attention into real conversations and scheduled calls, giving businesses a consistent and repeatable pipeline.Looking ahead, Talisman plans to greatly expand its user base and continue simplifying the outbound process, with the goal of making the LinkedIn sales cycle as simple and hands off as possible. “If you can automate the way you create opportunities, you unlock a completely different level of leverage,” said Myles Kreiner.Talisman hopes to work closely with the University of Miami by making the platform available to students and supporting entrepreneurial initiatives. “Outbound changed everything for us,” said Modenos. “If you can start conversations consistently, you can build a business from nothing.”Talisman is a Miami-based platform focused on helping businesses scale through AI-driven conversations. Its core offering allows users to deploy a version of themselves that can handle LinkedIn outreach and guide prospects into a booked call. By making outbound more scalable and consistent, Talisman gives businesses a new way to generate pipeline without increasing manual effort.Website: https://talisman.so

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