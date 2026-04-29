Vape-Jet Announces European Expansion Initiative

Jet Fueler 3.0 Vape Cartridge Filling Machine

Berlin Debut of Jet Fueler & Strategic EU Collaboration with ACTIVE

Vape-Jet was built to solve the real production bottlenecks operators face as they scale.” — Tim Marsh, CEO of Vape-Jet

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vape-Jet , a leader in precision cannabis filling and capping automation, today announced a major step in its European expansion strategy, including the Berlin debut of its Jet Fueler platform and a strategic collaboration with ACTIVE , one of the cannabis industry’s leading vape hardware companies.The announcement marks a significant milestone in Vape-Jet’s plan to support the next wave of cannabis manufacturing in Europe with automation platforms designed for precision, repeatability, and scale.Vape-Jet is currently advancing CE certification with European regulatory consultants, with completion targeted for mid-2026. In parallel, the company introduced Jet Fueler to European operators, brands, and manufacturing partners at the International Cannabis Business Conference (ICBC) in Berlin.“Europe represents the next major frontier for cannabis manufacturing, and success there will depend on quality automation systems, compliance discipline, and repeatable production,” said Tim Marsh, CEO of Vape-Jet. “Our goal is to help operators launch with confidence to produce cannabis with consistent quality and consistent profit.”Through its collaboration with ACTIVE, Vape-Jet aims to bring a more integrated solution to European cannabis manufacturers by pairing validated vape hardware with precision filling and capping automation. The companies see a strong opportunity to support producers entering regulated medical and emerging cannabis markets across Europe, particularly in countries where consistency, documentation, and manufacturing reliability are essential.ACTIVE has built a strong reputation as a hardware partner to many of the cannabis industry’s leading brands, and its growing presence in Europe makes it a natural collaborator for Vape-Jet’s next phase of expansion. Together, the companies intend to help European operators reduce launch risk, improve throughput, and establish scalable production workflows from day one.“Vape-Jet was built to solve the real production bottlenecks operators face as they scale,” Marsh added. “By combining proven automation with trusted hardware, we help European manufacturers build efficient and reliable production systems that are ready for regulated markets.”Jet Fueler is designed to give cannabis manufacturers a streamlined, high-accuracy path for cartridge filling and finishing, helping teams improve production consistency while reducing manual variability. As European markets mature, Vape-Jet believes automation will play a central role in helping manufacturers meet rising standards for operational control, product quality, and efficiency.The ICBC debut gave European partners an early look at how Vape-Jet’s automation platform can support localized production strategies, pilot launches, and long-term capacity planning. The event served as a key meeting point for prospective customers, distribution partners, and strategic collaborators throughout the region.Vape-Jet’s broader European strategy is focused on supporting manufacturers with equipment, process expertise, training, and long-term technical support, rather than simply selling machines. By aligning with established partners like ACTIVE and investing in regulatory readiness, the company is positioning itself to become a trusted automation partner for Europe’s fast-evolving cannabis sector.For more information, visit www.vape-jet.com or contact Vivian Landazabal, Media Relations Manager, vivian@vape-jet.com, 1-866-FUEL-420.About Vape-JetFounded in 2018, Vape-Jet develops precision cannabis filling and capping automation systems designed to help manufacturers improve accuracy, consistency, and throughput. With nearly 1,000 machines globally and 100,000,000+ fills across the fleet, their products are the #1 vape filling machines in cannabis by volume filled. The company supports cannabis operators with automation platforms, process expertise, and responsive technical support, including remote diagnostics, live installation guidance, and team training. Based in Pittsburgh, USA, Vape-Jet serves regulated production environments with solutions built for scale, reliability, and long-term operational success.About ACTIVEACTIVEdesigns, manufactures, and distributes cannabis vaporizer technology for the global market. All devices are produced to meet international quality and safety standards. With decades of experience working directly with the plant, ACTIVE is recognized for delivering consistent, reliable devices that preserve and express the true flavor of every extract.

Vape-Jet Automatic Cartridge and Device Filling Machine

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