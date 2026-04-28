DOCSF Announces JBJS as Official Sponsor of DOCSF Science for 2026 Conference Experience

DOCSF announces JBJS as sponsor of DOCSF Science 2026; abstract submissions and conference registration open May 1.

Partnering with JBJS reinforces our commitment to advancing high-quality, forward-thinking scientific discourse.” — Stefano Bini, MD

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digital Orthopaedics Conference San Francisco ( DOCSF ) is proud to announce that The Journal of Bone & Joint Surgery ( JBJS ) will serve as the official sponsor of DOCSF Science, taking place Thursday, October 1, as a cornerstone of the 2026 DOCSF Experience (October 1–2, 2026).DOCSF Science represents a reimagined approach to scientific exchange in orthopaedics- built around an interaction-first model that prioritizes dialogue, collaboration, and real-time critique over traditional presentation formats. DOCSF Science Chair, Fabrizio Billi, PhD, said “DOCSF Science is designed to break down silos and foster meaningful engagement around the ideas shaping the future of orthopaedics." The program brings together clinicians, engineers, researchers, and innovators to explore emerging ideas and accelerate progress across musculoskeletal care.“Partnering with JBJS reinforces our commitment to advancing high-quality, forward-thinking scientific discourse,” added Stefano Bini, MD, Founder of DOCSF. Through this partnership, JBJS, one of the most respected and widely read journals in orthopaedics, will help elevate the scientific rigor, visibility, and overall impact of the DOCSF Science program.Jason Miller, JBJS CEO, stated, “We are thrilled to bring together JBJS’s evidence-first rigor with DOCSF’s innovation engine, where we can foster a credible home for “real” data behind digital and AI tools in orthopaedics.”DOCSF Science 2026 will feature multiple presentation formats, including:-Table Discussions (primary format): Small-group, rotating conversations designed for deep engagement-Lightning Theatre: Concise, high-impact presentations of near-complete work-Poster Sessions: Informal, interactive discussions integrated into networking eventsThe program will highlight key areas such as artificial intelligence, robotics, imaging, and other emerging technologies transforming musculoskeletal healthcare.Abstract submissions open May 1, with a submission deadline of June 30, 2026. DOCSF 2026 will take place October 1–2, 2026, bringing together leaders across orthopaedics, digital health, and MedTech for two days of curated, high-value interaction. Registration opens May 1, 2026.About DOCSFDOCSF (Digital Orthopaedics Conference San Francisco) is presented in partnership with the UCSF Department of Orthopaedics. DOCSF a premier experience focused on innovation in musculoskeletal care, connecting surgeons, technologists, entrepreneurs, and investors to shape the future of orthopaedics.About JBJSThe Journal of Bone & Joint Surgery (JBJS) is a leading peer-reviewed medical journal dedicated to advancing orthopaedic knowledge and improving patient care worldwide.

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