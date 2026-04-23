Office of the Governor — News Release — Governor Signs Bill to Honor Brother Dutton of Kalaupapa

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

GOVERNOR GREEN SIGNS LEGISLATION RECOGNIZING THE WORK OF BROTHER JOSEPH DUTTON OF MOLOKAʻI

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 23, 2026

HONOLULU – Governor Josh Green today signed into law Act 4, Session Laws of Hawaiʻi 2026, (Senate Bill 2256), establishing April 27 of each year as “Brother Joseph Dutton Day.” The measure honors and recognizes the extraordinary life and humanitarian contributions of Brother Joseph Dutton, whose decades of service at Kalaupapa left a lasting impact on Hawaiʻi’s history.

“Brother Joseph Dutton’s life is a powerful reminder of what it means to serve others with humility and compassion,” said Governor Green. “By establishing this day of recognition, Hawaiʻi ensures that his legacy continues to inspire future generations to act with kindness and selflessness.”

Upon learning of the work of Father Damien on Molokaʻi, Brother Dutton traveled to Hawaiʻi and arrived at Kalaupapa in July 1886. His work alongside Father Damien helped bring dignity, comfort and hope to those living in isolation. Quickly becoming skilled in caring for patients afflicted by Hansen’s disease, Brother Dutton worked closely with Father Damien. After Father Damien’s death in 1889, Brother Dutton continued the mission, managing the Baldwin Home for Boys and dedicating the remainder of his life to serving the residents of Kalaupapa.

“As State Senator representing Molokaʻi, this recognition is deeply meaningful to our community,” said Senator Lynn DeCoite (District 7 – Hāna, East and Upcountry Maui, Moloka‘i, Lāna‘i, Kaho‘olawe and Molokini). “Brother Joseph Dutton stood alongside the people of Kalaupapa during one of the most difficult chapters in our history, bringing care, dignity and hope to those who needed it most. Establishing April 27 as Brother Joseph Dutton Day ensures that his legacy and the strength and resilience of Kalaupapa will continue to be honored for generations to come.”

“As we honor the legacy of Brother Dutton and his history of service, selflessness and compassion, it’s something we can carry forward as we strive — as elected officials, as individuals and as members of the public — to be our better selves and to lend a helping hand to those around us, especially those in need,” said House Committee on Culture and Arts Chair Jeanne Kapela. “I also want to thank the incredible advocates who helped bring this bill to the finish line.”

“For 44 years Joseph Dutton was an important member of the Kalaupapa community, embracing aloha and compassion in giving of his life of service to the patients living during challenging times,” said Dr. Maria Devera, board president of the Joseph Dutton Guild. “It is fitting that we take time to recall and honor that life of service and take a moment and reflect on our call to service.”

Kalaupapa remains a place of deep historical and cultural importance, where the resilience of patients and the dedication of caregivers like Brother Joseph Dutton continue to resonate.

Video of the bill signing can be seen here.