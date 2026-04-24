Governor Katie Hobbs Meets with European Union Ambassador Jovita Neliupšienė, Promotes Arizona During Circular Economy Forum

Today, Governor Katie Hobbs met with European Union Ambassador Jovita Neliupšienė and addressed the E.U.-U.S. Circular Economy Forum in Phoenix. The meeting and event highlight the strategic investments driving Arizona’s leadership in job creation and industry innovation.

“Arizona is a global leader in technology and economic development. By promoting our competitive advantage with our European partners, we can continue attracting investments to build a more efficient and innovative economy,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “Arizona is committed to growing our economy, driving innovation, and creating good-paying, family-sustaining jobs.”

“Arizona, the American Southwest, and the European Union are each moving forward on a path toward a more competitive and resilient economy that turns waste into valuable resources, creates new jobs, and spurs economic growth,” said European Union Ambassador Jovita Neliupšienė. “Alongside clear environmental benefits, circular business models will give companies in Arizona and the European Union a competitive edge that enables stronger trade and investment ties.”

The Delegation of the European Union to the United States, the State of Arizona, and the City of Phoenix organized the Circular Economy Forum. The event united public officials, diplomats, business leaders, and experts from both sides of the Atlantic. Together, they advanced a shared vision for an economy that optimizes the use of critical resources, creates jobs, builds resilient supply chains, and promotes healthier communities.

The forum featured remarks and panel discussions among leaders from Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, and Utah, alongside European counterparts. Forum conversations focused on accelerating circular economy practices and energy efficiency solutions for growing economies.