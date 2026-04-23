MEDIA RELEASE – Hawai‘i Earns Top Preschool Quality Recognition for Fourth Year

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

SYLVIA LUKE

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

KE KEʻENA O KA HOPE KIAʻĀINA

EXECUTIVE OFFICE ON EARLY LEARNING

KEʻENA HOʻOKELE HOʻONAʻAUAO PAE KAMALIʻI O HAWAIʻI MOKUʻĀINA

HAWAIʻI STATE PUBLIC CHARTER SCHOOL COMMISSION

ʻAHA KULA HOʻĀMANA

HAWAIʻI EARNS TOP PRESCHOOL QUALITY RECOGNITION FOR FOURTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 23, 2026

HONOLULU – Hawaiʻi is once again being recognized as a national leader in preschool quality, meeting all 10 benchmarks for high-quality early learning for the fourth consecutive year, according to the newly released National Institute for Early Education Research (NIEER) 2025 State of Preschool Yearbook.

This recognition places Hawaiʻi among the top states nationwide to achieve all benchmarks, reflecting the state’s ongoing commitment to providing high-quality early learning opportunities for its youngest learners.

During the 2024–2025 school year, Hawaiʻi enrolled 1,637 children in state-funded preschool programs, an increase of 611 students from the previous year. As part of a continued commitment to expanding public pre-kindergarten through a mixed-delivery system, the Executive Office on Early Learning (EOEL), Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke, and the Hawaiʻi State Public Charter School Commission are working together to accelerate expansion efforts statewide.

“This year, we celebrated the opening of the 100th public preschool — a major milestone in expanding access to early learning across our islands,” said Lieutenant Governor Luke, who oversees the state’s Ready Keiki plan. “It is an honor to be recognized for quality learning while remaining focused on investing in our early education workforce, strengthening partnerships and making preschool available in every community, from Hilo to Hanalei.”

Hawaiʻi’s state-funded preschool programs continue to be recognized for maintaining small class sizes, employing highly qualified teachers, implementing comprehensive learning standards, and conducting regular program assessments.

“We are proud that Hawaiʻi’s programs continue to be recognized among the highest quality in the nation,” said Yuuko Arikawa-Cross, director of EOEL. “Just as important, we are committed to ensuring that more keiki and families–particularly those in underserved communities–can access and benefit from these valuable early learning opportunities.”

“This recognition underscores the importance of early learning education in Hawai‘i and the collaboration across our state,” said Dr. Ed H. Noh, executive director of the Hawaiʻi State Public Charter School Commission. “We are proud of our commitment to support free public preschool access so that we can continue to provide our keiki with a strong foundation for lifelong success.”

State leaders remain focused on expanding access to pre-K, as outlined in the Hawaiʻi Early Childhood State Plan, released in early April. The plan details opening new classrooms, recruiting qualified educators, and strengthening public-private partnerships across all islands, with the shared goal of ensuring every child in Hawaiʻi has a strong start and a bright future.

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