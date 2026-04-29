Palm Desert Area Chamber of Commerce is now the First Chamber of Commerce in CA to become a Certified Autism Center™

This certification represents a meaningful step toward greater inclusion and accessibility across our region.” — Alisa Williams, president and CEO

PALM DESERT, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Palm Desert Area Chamber of Commerce becomes a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC), which is a designation awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education (IBCCES). As a CAC, its staff has completed autism and sensory training to equip them with skills and knowledge of the best practices to communicate with and support autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals, as well as how to create welcoming, low‑stress experiences for all visitors.

“The Palm Desert Area Chamber of Commerce is proud to be the first Chamber of Commerce in California to earn the Certified Autism Center™ designation through IBCCES. This certification represents a meaningful step toward greater inclusion and accessibility across our region. As a Chamber, we are committed to creating welcoming, supportive, and accessible platforms for all members of our community, and we want every individual and family to know that we are here for everyone,” said Alisa Williams, president and CEO of the Palm Desert Area Chamber of Commerce.

Williams continued, “Our Chamber exists to strengthen the wellbeing of our entire community, and that means ensuring everyone feels seen, supported, and included. Becoming a Certified Autism Center™ is more than a credential; it’s a commitment. It reflects our belief that accessibility is foundational to civic vitality and that every resident, visitor, and business owner deserves an environment where they can fully participate and thrive.”

The Palm Desert Area Chamber of Commerce supports autistic and sensory‑sensitive individuals by integrating accessibility into its programs, events, and daily operations. The chamber offers sensory‑considerate event practices, shares resources with local businesses, and promotes partners who specialize in autism‑inclusive services. The Chamber’s goal is to ensure that individuals and families of all abilities can comfortably participate in Chamber activities and the broader Palm Desert business community.

“Earning the Certified Autism Center™ designation reflects the Palm Desert Area Chamber of Commerce’s strong leadership and commitment to fostering a more inclusive business environment,” said Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “By prioritizing accessibility and understanding, the Chamber is setting a standard that not only supports autistic individuals, but also strengthens the region’s economic and community impact.”

By completing the CAC process, Palm Desert Area Chamber of Commerce joins a wider movement initiated by Visit Greater Palm Springs, which turned Greater Palm Springs into a Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) designation. The CAD designation means visitors have multiple trained and certified options to choose from when in the area, including entertainment, recreation, and lodging.

For 25 years, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, Palm Desert Area Chamber of Commerce is featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as AccessibilityCertified.com and AutismTravel.com, which are free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met IBCCES certification requirements.

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About Palm Desert Area Chamber of Commerce

The Palm Desert Area Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to supporting the businesses, residents, and organizations that contribute to the vitality of Palm Desert and the greater Coachella Valley. Located in the region’s retail and activity center, Palm Desert thrives on a diverse mix of small businesses, entrepreneurs, and community partners. The Chamber serves as a connector and resource for this network, offering business support, networking opportunities, educational programs, and community‑focused events that strengthen our local economy and enhance the overall experience of living and working in the valley. Our membership extends throughout the Coachella Valley and beyond, reflecting the broad reach and collaborative spirit of our region. Our mission is to promote, support, and enhance business prosperity, civic vitality, and quality of life.

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be industry leaders and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For 25 years, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 125 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and

safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and AccessibilityCertified.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.

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