Still Oak Counseling Welcomes EMDR Therapist Meg Doster, LMFT to Chicago Practice

EMDR Chicago Therapist Meg Doster is accepting new clients

Meg Doster, LMFT brings EMDR therapy and Gottman trained therapist expertise to Still Oak Counseling, serving individuals and couples in Chicago.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Still Oak Counseling Welcomes EMDR Therapist and Gottman Trained Therapist Meg Doster , LMFT to Its Chicago PracticeAn EMDR therapy Chicago practice expands with the addition of licensed marriage and family therapist specializing in trauma, anxiety, and couples counseling.Still Oak Counseling announces the addition of Meg Doster, LMFT to its clinical team. Meg joins the practice on April 27, 2026, seeing individuals and couples at 30 N. Michigan Ave., Suite 901 in Chicago. She brings training in EMDR therapy and Gottman Level 1 Certification, along with clinical focus areas that include trauma, anxiety, people pleasing, and boundaries.Meg works with people who feel stuck in patterns that no longer serve them. She specializes in helping individuals and couples move through shame, anxiety, and fear of conflict toward deeper connection. Her approach combines EMDR therapy for trauma processing with Gottman-informed methods for couples work. She holds a Master's in Marriage and Family Counseling from Trevecca Nazarene University and is licensed in Illinois (License No. 166001795)."Meg is an amazing therapist and human," said Elizabeth Bodett Dresser, LCPC, founder of Still Oak Counseling. "She brings a calm, grounded presence to her work and a genuine commitment to helping her clients move forward. I'm glad to have her on the team."New clients can learn more about Meg or schedule a free intro call at www.stilloakcounseling.com/megdoster About Still Oak CounselingStill Oak Counseling is a therapy practice based in Chicago, Illinois serving individuals and couples across the greater Chicago area. Founded by Elizabeth Bodett Dresser, LCPC, the practice specializes in trauma, anxiety, burnout, and EMDR therapy. Still Oak Counseling offers sessions at 30 N. Michigan Ave., Suite 901, Chicago, IL 60602. For more information, visit www.stilloakcounseling.com or call 630-354-8705.Contact: Elizabeth Bodett Dresser, LCPCStill Oak Counseling30 N. Michigan Ave., Suite 901, Chicago, IL 60602630-354-8705elizabeth@stilloakcounseling.com

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