Betteroo Study Finds Baby Sleep Crisis Is Really an Identity Crisis

Betteroo's State of Parent & Baby Sleep Report Snapshot

Betteroo's proprietary data shows sleep deprivation isn’t just physical, it’s quietly reshaping mothers’ identities, emotional health and closest relationships.

This Mother’s Day, what mothers actually want is to feel like themselves again. That starts with changing how we support them in the hardest moments.” — Rachel Rothman

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Betteroo’s State of Parent & Baby Sleep Report , based on 52,642 parents across 107 countries, finds that what mothers are losing goes far beyond rest. While 82% describe themselves as consistently exhausted and 79% get fewer than six hours of sleep per night, the deeper impact is less visible: a loss of mental clarity, emotional bandwidth, connection with partners, and, most quietly, a sense of who they are.Somewhere between the second and fifth wakeup of the night, something shifts. It’s not just exhaustion, it’s the quiet disappearance of the person you were before the baby came. The version of you with energy, presence and a clear sense of self. That experience, largely unaddressed, normalized, and often unnamed, is what Betteroo set out to understand.WHAT THE DATA SHOWS*The Baseline of Exhaustion: 82% of parents report feeling consistently exhausted or drained, with 79% getting fewer than 6 hours of sleep per night. Less than 1% report feeling “energized,” and 74% say their mood and patience are the first to deteriorate.*The Nuclear Family Burden: 70% say sleep deprivation makes them feel distant from their partner. That number drops significantly for parents with nearby extended family support. Without “the village,” relationship strain rises to nearly 74%.*The “Doomscrolling” Guilt Cycle: Exhausted mothers are turning to their phones to cope and paying for it emotionally. Among those who frequently use their phones as an escape, 70.5% report ongoing parenting guilt, and 74% say their basic self-care has eroded.*The Invisible Emotional Toll: Beyond physical fatigue, 68% of parents report carrying three or more heavy emotional burdens at once, including depletion, overwhelm, stress, and guilt.The data also helps explain why parents feel stuck: the dominant narratives around baby sleep often don’t match the lived reality. What needs to change is clear: from focusing solely on the baby to understanding and supporting the caregiver.*The 8-Month Peak: While many parents are warned about an early disruption around four months, a.k.a. the 4-month sleep regression, night waking actually peak at 7–9 months, with 69% waking 3 or more times per night.*The Independent Sleep Myth: Only 9% of babies fall asleep independently, challenging a core assumption of many sleep programs.*The Desperation of Co-Sleeping: In more than 18,500 responses, parents described co-sleeping not as a philosophy, but as a last resort after trying everything else.*The Universality of Wakeups: Babies with reflux wake at nearly the same rate as those without, suggesting frequent waking is a normal developmental phase, not an outlier to “fix.”“The baby sleep industry has spent decades building solutions for the baby’s schedule,” said Rachel Rothman , Co-Founder at Betteroo. “Betteroo was built on a different premise: that a mother’s emotional state, her bandwidth, and her sense of self have to come first. Because nothing works if she’s not okay first.”MORE THAN A SLEEP PROBLEMWhat parents describe isn’t primarily a logistical problem, it’s an identity one. In open-ended responses, parents rarely focused on schedules. Instead, they described guilt, isolation, and the feeling of being alone in the middle of the night with no one to turn to.When asked what they’re actually seeking, the answers are clear: 79% say their primary goal, when sleep improves, is to “recharge myself.” 63% say they want to “get myself back.” The outcome they’re chasing isn’t just a sleeping baby, it’s the return of a version of themselves they recognize.“This Mother’s Day, we’ll see the usual messaging of spa days and small moments of relief,” Rothman added. “What mothers actually want is to feel like themselves again. That starts with changing how we support them in the hardest moments.”A DIFFERENT KIND OF SUPPORTBetteroo, an AI-guided parenting platform, was designed to center the caregiver, not just the child. Its emotionally attuned, AI-guided approach starts not with a schedule, but with a simple question : How are you doing? From there, guidance adapts in real time to a parent’s emotional state, capacity, and context.“What we see isn’t a knowledge gap, it’s an emotional one,” said Jennifer Jaye, LCSW, a member of Betteroo’s Advisory Board. “Parents need to feel less alone, less judged, and more supported before any guidance will stick.”

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