DrugTestingShop.com Offers Nationwide Access to Professional Drug Testing for Employers and Individuals

Comprehensive specimen options, expanded test panels, and MRO-reviewed results available through a single online platform

Drugtestingshop.com was born to simplify nationwide phone orders, transitioning us from a small Chicago area clinic to an efficient online store.” — Tim Thoelecke

NATIONAL, IL, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Drug Testing Shop (drugtestingshop.com) is an online portal that provides access to professional drug testing services across the United States. The platform connects both employers and private individuals with certified collection sites, offering a broad range of specimen types, test panels, and testing purposes — all without requiring a standing account with a laboratory.Who Can Use DrugTestingShop.comThe service is available to two primary groups:• Employers — businesses of any size that need to conduct workforce drug testing, whether on a scheduled or unscheduled basis• Individuals — people seeking testing for personal, legal, or compliance-related reasonsCommon Reasons for TestingDrug tests ordered through the platform support a variety of testing purposes:• Pre-employment screening• Random testing programs• Reasonable suspicion testing• Probation monitoring• Court-ordered testing• Personal testingAvailable Specimen TypesDrugTestingShop.com supports multiple collection methods to accommodate different testing requirements:• Urine — the most widely used specimen type for workplace and legal drug testing• Instant (POCT) Urine — point-of-collection urine tests that deliver same day results• Oral Fluid — saliva-based testing collected in a supervised setting• Proctored Oral Fluid (POCT) — observed oral fluid collection with immediate results• Hair — provides a longer detection window than urine or oral fluid• EtG Alcohol — urine-based test detecting recent alcohol consumption via ethyl glucuronide• Breath Alcohol — measures current blood alcohol concentrationAbout Key Test MethodsUrine TestingLaboratory-based urine testing remains the standard for most employment and legal drug screening. Specimens are collected at certified sites and sent to an accredited lab for analysis. Results are reviewed by a Medical Review Officer (MRO) before being reported, ensuring accuracy and proper handling of any prescription medication disclosures.Proctored Oral Fluid (POCT)Proctored oral fluid testing involves a directly observed (remote) collection of a saliva specimen using a point-of-collection device. This method is particularly useful when there are concerns about specimen adulteration or when a rapid, on-site result is needed. The observed nature of the collection reduces the possibility of sample tampering. Because it is administered remotely (think “telemedicine”) it allows testing in remote locations or for people without transportation.Hair testing offers a detection window of approximately 90 days, making it a useful tool for identifying patterns of substance use rather than recent exposure. A small sample of hair is collected — typically from the head, though body hair may be used when necessary — and sent to a laboratory for analysis. Hair testing is not affected by short-term abstinence and can detect a wide range of substances. Specialty panels are available for expanded detection, including substances not covered by standard urine panels.Medical Review Officer (MRO) ReviewLaboratory-based tests processed through DrugTestingShop.com are subject to MRO review. A Medical Review Officer is a licensed physician trained to evaluate drug test results and ensure that positive findings are properly verified. The MRO review process includes:• Contacting the donor to determine if a legitimate medical explanation exists for a positive result• Reviewing prescription documentation when applicable• Issuing a final verified result — positive, negative, or otherwise — to the requesting partyThis step is an important safeguard that helps protect both employers and employees from inaccurate or incomplete reporting.Available Test PanelsIn addition to standard drug test panels, DrugTestingShop.com offers testing for a number of substances that are not included in typical 5- or 10-panel screens: Standard panels — 5-panel, 10-panel, and other common configurations• Kratom — a botanical substance increasingly associated with workplace and personal health concerns• Ketamine — a dissociative anesthetic with potential for misuse• Club Drugs — including substances such as MDMA and GHB• K2/Spice — synthetic cannabinoids that are not detected on standard THC tests• LSD — lysergic acid diethylamide• Steroids — anabolic steroids and related performance-enhancing substancesInformation for EmployersEmployers who conduct regular drug testing — including those subject to DOT (Department of Transportation) compliance requirements — are encouraged to create a dedicated employer account at inoutlabs.com. An employer account provides:• Centralized management of employee test orders• Access to DOT-compliant testing programs• Streamlined result reporting and recordkeeping• Volume-based ordering optionsAbout DrugTestingShop.comDrugTestingShop.com is an online drug testing service provider offering access to professional testing nationwide for employers and individuals. For more information, visit drugTestingshop.com.

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