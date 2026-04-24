Foundation of Change Launches ADA-Compliant Community Service and Activity Reporting System

Detailed Activity Log

501(c)(3) nonprofit deploys 6-step fraud prevention system and tamper-proof activity reporting for court-ordered community service

Community service was designed for a narrow demographic. Our platform ensures physical limitations, isolation, or work schedules never prevent anyone from meeting court obligations.” — Jalen Parker

MI, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Foundation of Change, a federally recognized 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (EIN: 33-5003265) with a Platinum Seal of Transparency with Candid, today announced the formal expansion of its online community service platform to serve as an ADA-compliant accessibility initiative for individuals unable to complete traditional in-person community service.The initiative addresses a systemic barrier within the alternative sentencing system: individuals with physical disabilities, single parents without childcare, shift workers unable to leave employment, and those in rural areas without access to local service sites are disproportionately penalized by court-ordered community service requirements that assume in-person participation.The Foundation's technology infrastructure utilizes a proprietary 6-step fraud prevention system - including strict server-side tracking and idle-detection protocols - ensuring every minute of participation is independently verified without requiring physical supervision. The platform's curriculum is built on Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) frameworks designed to support participant development beyond hour completion.In conjunction with this initiative, the Foundation has deployed its new Detailed Activity Report system. This release provides comprehensive, tamper-proof documentation - including coursework completion, reflection counts, and verified engagement data. The system guarantees 100% data fidelity by ensuring activity records strictly mirror underlying database progress, creating unimpeachable documentation for legal and court-ordered compliance requirements.Key features of the accessibility initiative and reporting system include:Remote Access: Participants complete coursework from any internet-connected device, eliminating transportation barriers.Flexible Scheduling: Self-paced modules accommodate shift workers, caregivers, and individuals with medical appointment schedules.Server-Side Verification: Server-side time tracking generates tamper-proof compliance logs available to courts and probation departments in all 50 states.Detailed Activity Reporting: Downloadable, audit-ready PDF reports that document specific coursework engagement and reflection counts.Audit-Ready Documentation: Each certificate of completion includes a unique verification code, allowing courts to independently confirm hours through the Foundation's online verification portal The Foundation of Change operates at the intersection of legal compliance and educational technology, providing courts, probation officers, and participants with an equitable, verified alternative to traditional community service placement.For more information about the Foundation's verification architecture and compliance standards, visit: www.thefoundationofchange.org/transparency-and-ethics To learn more about the organization's mission and programs, visit: www.thefoundationofchange.org Media Contact The Foundation of Change Email:info@thefoundationofchange.orgWebsite: www.thefoundationofchange.org

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