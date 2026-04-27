Cutting Edge Laser Technologies Celebrates 25 Years of Business

Commemorative 25 Year Anniversary Logo

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cutting Edge Laser Technologies (CELT), a leader in medical and veterinary laser technologies, proudly announces the celebration of its 25th anniversary. This milestone marks a quarter century of advancing healthcare through innovative laser solutions and enduring partnerships with clinicians across the United States and Canada.

Founded in October 2001, CELT began with a simple mission: to help elevate the quality of medicine practiced by our customers while helping them grow practice revenues as well. Starting in the veterinary surgical laser market, the company expanded into veterinary therapy lasers and later into medical therapy applications, bringing its commitment to precision, consistency, and clinical utility to a broader healthcare audience. Today, that mission remains unchanged, guiding every aspect of the company’s growth and innovation.

Over the past 25 years, CELT has grown into a trusted partner for nearly 7,000 practices and over 10,000 providers across North America. This reach reflects not only the adoption of their technology, but also the shared commitment between CELT and its customers to improve patient care, support recovery, and enhance quality of life.

“At the heart of our 25-year journey is a deep sense of gratitude,” said Mark Mollenkopf[LS1.1], President of Cutting Edge Laser Technologies. “We are proud to support a community of dedicated medical and veterinary professionals who continually strive to deliver better care for their patients. Our success is directly tied to their trust, expertise, and commitment to advancing health care.”

CELT’s longevity in a rapidly evolving industry is rooted in its focus on safe, effective, laser technologies that are clinically validated, backed by science, and supported by ongoing research and real-world applications. By prioritizing precision in energy delivery and consistency in therapeutic performance, the company has established a reputation for solutions that integrate seamlessly into clinical workflows while supporting both patient care and practice growth.

Beyond technology, CELT remains committed to fostering long-term partnerships with its customers. Through education, training, and ongoing support, the company works alongside clinicians to enhance laser utilization, optimize treatment protocols, and strengthen business outcomes. This collaborative approach has been instrumental in helping practices expand services, improve efficiency, and deliver measurable value to their patients.

Internally, CELT recognizes that its achievements are driven by the dedication and expertise of its employees. The company credits its team for fostering a culture centered on continuous improvement, authentic connection, and a commitment to delivering meaningful results. Guided by values such as raising the bar, embracing change, and supporting one another, CELT has built an environment where collaboration and shared success remain fundamental to its growth over the past 25 years.

Looking ahead, CELT remains focused on evolving alongside the needs of the modern private practice. The company is committed to growing and refining its family of technologies, expanding educational resources, and enhancing initiatives that support providers in an increasingly complex and outcomes-driven environment. By staying closely aligned with the real-world needs of providers, CELT aims to ensure its solutions continue to deliver practical value in everyday clinical practice.

As part of its anniversary celebration, CELT will commemorate this milestone with customers at its annual MLS Laser Therapy Users Conference this October. The event brings together clinicians from across the country to share best practices, explore the latest scientific research, and gain practical insights into improving laser utilization, enhancing clinical outcomes, and strengthening practice performance. This year’s conference will serve as both a celebration of the past 25 years and a platform for continued collaboration and growth.

“As we look to the future, our commitment remains clear,” added Mollenkopf. “We will continue to advance laser technology in ways that support better medicine, better business, and better life for our customers and the patients they serve.”

To learn more about Cutting Edge Laser Technologies, visit CELasers.com.

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