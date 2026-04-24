Tsar Bomba Opens First U.S. Watch Design Studio at Bespoke Timing Co. in Fort Lauderdale

Tsar Bomba Design Studio arrives at Bespoke Timing Co., Fort Lauderdale One watch, infinite possibilities. Interchangeable Tsar Bomba Dark Matter Series watch components arranged to showcase the brand’s modular system, featuring multiple straps, bezels, and crown pieces. Tsar Bomba will be at the center of the Galleria redevelopment which will bring over 900,000 sqft. of retail and commercial space to the area. Rendering of the new two-level Wayfair 94,000 sqft. mega-store at Galleria slated for 2027

The global watch brand brings its interactive customization concept to The Galleria Fort Lauderdale.

With The Galleria’s redevelopment underway, this location gives Tsar Bomba a powerful foothold in one of South Florida’s fastest‑evolving retail hubs.” — Andrew Jones, Ignition Brandery

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tsar Bomba , the global watch brand known for its bold engineering and patented Quick Release technology, has opened its first U.S. Tsar Bomba Watch Design Studio at Bespoke Timing Co. inside The Galleria Mall, Fort Lauderdale . The new destination style experience marks a major milestone for the brand as it expands its presence in the U.S. market and introduces its interactive customization concept to South Florida.The Design Studio concept, first launched last year aboard Carnival Cruise Line, allows watch enthusiasts to build and personalize their own Tsar Bomba timepiece. Leveraging the brand’s patented Quick Release system, customers can rapidly interchange their watch’s bezel, strap, and crown cover without tools. The system enables customization across colors and materials, including carbon fiber, ceramic, and FKM components.“Tsar Bomba fans love the ability to match their watch to their outfit, the occasion, or even their home team,” said Andrew Jones, Partner at Ignition Brandery, the company leading Tsar Bomba’s expansion across the United States, Caribbean, and travel retail markets. “The Design Studio brings that creativity to life in a hands on environment. Fort Lauderdale is the perfect location for our first U.S. installation, especially with the transformation underway at The Galleria.”At the new Galleria location, visitors can build a personalized watch kit from an extensive selection of components or choose from a large inventory of preset models. The space is designed to be interactive, educational, and visually immersive, giving customers a deeper connection to the brand’s engineering and design philosophy.The Design Studio is housed within Bespoke Timing Co., a brand new destination boutique known for showcasing watch brands, jewelry, and unique automotive and motorcycle collectibles. The partnership aligns Tsar Bomba with one of Fort Lauderdale’s most distinctive retail environments, offering a curated experience for collectors and enthusiasts.The launch also comes at a pivotal moment for The Galleria Fort Lauderdale. The property is set for a major redevelopment under Florida’s Live Local Act, transforming into a high density mixed use community. Approved plans include nine 30 story towers with more than 3,000 residential units, a 170 room hotel, new restaurants, expanded retail, and over 4,700 parking spaces. Wayfair is also scheduled to open a major new store at The Galleria in 2027.“The Galleria is entering a new era, and we wanted Tsar Bomba to be part of that future,” added Jones. “This location positions the brand at the center of one of South Florida’s most significant retail and lifestyle redevelopments.”The new Tsar Bomba Watch Design Studio is now open at Bespoke Timing Co. in The Galleria Fort Lauderdale. Local residents, collectors, and visitors are invited to explore the space and experience the brand’s modular engineering firsthand.ABOUT TSAR BOMBATsar Bomba is a global watch brand known for its bold design language, advanced engineering, and use of high performance materials. The brand’s patented Quick Release system, which enables rapid interchangeability of bezels, straps, and crown covers, has set a new standard for modular watch design. With a growing international presence, Tsar Bomba creates watches that combine durability, precision, and modern aesthetics.ABOUT BESPOKE TIMING CO.Bespoke Timing Co. is a destination boutique located in The Galleria Fort Lauderdale, offering a curated selection of watch brands, jewelry, and unique automotive and motorcycle collectibles. The store is known for its immersive retail environment and its focus on craftsmanship, design, and collector culture.ABOUT IGNITION BRANDERYIgnition Brandery is a brand building and market development firm specializing in the expansion of emerging and innovative watch and jewelry brands across the United States, Caribbean, and travel retail sectors. The company leads the U.S. commercial strategy for Tsar Bomba, including retail partnerships, experiential concepts, and market growth initiatives.For media or interview inquiries, please reach out to Andrew Jones, Ignition Brandery.

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